Damian Priest Clashes with The Judgment Day in Explosive Post-Show Angle Following WWE Survivor Series 2024

Damian Priest Frustrated After WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Loss

Terror Twins frontman Damian Priest fell short in his bid for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship during the co-main event of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, on November 30. Priest faced reigning champion GUNTHER in a hard-fought battle that ended in dramatic fashion.

Priest appeared to have victory within his grasp before disaster struck. A slip from the top rope sent him crashing to the floor, where Finn Balor launched a surprise attack. The interference allowed GUNTHER to lock in a chokehold, securing his title retention.

After the show concluded, tensions exploded in a post-show parking lot brawl. Priest ambushed Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day, further intensifying his feud with his former stablemates.

WWE’s post-show angle suggests the rivalry between Priest and The Judgment Day is far from over. You can watch the full footage of the explosive parking lot confrontation in the YouTube player embedded below.