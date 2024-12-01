CM Punk Refuses to Address Past WWE Management Issues: "No Comment"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At Saturday night’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and CM Punk emerged victorious in the men’s WarGames match, defeating Solo Sikoa, Bronson Reed, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu in an intense showdown.

During the post-show media scrum, CM Punk was asked about his past issues with WWE management regarding their prioritization of Roman Reigns. Punk kept his response brief and direct, offering only a “no comment” before walking away.

Jey Uso also spoke at the post-event media scrum, addressing whether The Usos have plans to chase WWE titles again. Jey responded:

“I think whatever presents a way toward us, The Usos always gonna be the Usos. We did everything in tag team wrestling, I feel like, but they can get this work if they want it. Whatever happens, happens. I think my twin brother Jim can hold his own in singles competition, too. I like where we at right now, we can move and groove either way.”