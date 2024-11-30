Punk, Reigns & Original Bloodline Defeat Reed, Sikoa & New Bloodline in Survivor Series: WarGames Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, the team of C.M. Punk, Roman Reigns and The Original Bloodline defeated the team of "Big" Bronson Reed, Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline in the Men's WarGames Match.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

WarGames Main Event Match: the Bloodline w/ CM Punk vs the New Bloodline w/ Bronson Reed

The Bloodline will be joined by CM Punk for this match. His reasoning, as stated last night (and can be found here on the WWE YouTube channel) is that he's not here for Roman Reigns--he's here for Paul Heyman. It's 8:30pm EST and we're getting the pre-entrance hype vignette. Finally the New Bloodline is out first and Tama Tonga will start for his team. Reminder: the New Bloodline has the advantage. The OG Bloodline are out next, albeit with separate entrances. Looks like we'll have Jey Uso starting off our face team as the other four are locked in the cage. Notably, "Main Event" Jey Uso is out last to a huge pop. Glad to see him getting to truly be Main Event Jey Uso! The initial bell (to start the timer) cam at 8:46pm. Jey and Tama take several long moments, and the crowd loudly chants "OTC" as Jey points towards Roman. Jey calls for Tama to lock hands, but Tama backs off into the corner and makes crazy eyes. The crowd now loudly chants for "CM Punk." Of the initial five minute timer, a good two minutes are wasted on this. Jey and Tama exchange blows, with alternating "yeets" and "boos" based on who's connecting. Jey with a shoulder charge and kick to Tama in the corner. Jey looks for a step-up Enziguri as Cole calls Jey Jimmy in an attempt to confuse me. You're as bad as Zuckerberg, Cole! Tama takes a lengthy stretch in control as the crowd continues to show they know the names of all the participants by frequently changing different names. Jey starts to rally with less than a minute left on the timer. The crowd yeets it up.

Bronson Reed is out next and immediately makes an impact. Reed & Tama work together to completely dominate Jey Uso for the entire three-minute period. Tama and Reed work together to double-team splash Jey in the corner as time expires. Jimmy Uso is out next, tying the teams at two, and hits the ring absolutely on fire. Jimmy with step-up kicks to both Tama and Reed, then works together with Jey to hit a double-superkick on Reed that drops the big man! Tama takes out Jey, but Jimmy takes out Tama. The two work over Reed together, keeping the crowd hot throughout. They continue to maintain control for the entire period, routinely double-teaming Bronson Reed to keep the big man subdued. The timer counts down and out next for the New Bloodline is Jacob Fatu to a huge pop! The Samoan Werewolf makes his way down to the ring ad the Usos give him their undivided attention. Fatu enters and both Usos jump him, but he easily throws them off. Fatu sends Jimmy right into the steel cage. Jey with a Samoan Drop on Fatu--and he pops back up immediately, unphased! Fatu completely decimates the Usos all by himself.

Fatu decides to show off his agility, cartwheeling and smashing Uso right into the cage. Fatu, Tonga and Reed manhandle the Usos as the clock winds down. Out next for the Bloodline is...well, CM Punk is chompin' at the bit to get out until Roman Reigns stops him from exiting by draping an arm across the cage. Sami Zayn is sent out instead! Sami hits the ring and begins hitting Tama with quick rights. Big clothesline from Zayn drops Tama. Sami turns his attention to Reed, with the two battling into a corner and out of it. The crowd LOUDLY rips off their "ole, ole" chant for Sami as he pummels Bronson in the corner. Zayn gets Reed between the two rings, stands on his chest, and runs a mile on it. Zayn looks for a springboard attack on a rising Fatu, but Fatu catches him! Jimmy Uso makes the save with a Superkick! Jimmy and Sami finally shake hands and hug it out! The Usos and Zayn work over Reed in one corner, then survey the damage in he ring as the clock continues to wind down. Sami moves to focus on Tama, sending him face-first into the steel cage. Reed rocks Jimmy with a big headbutt, and Fatu rises. Sami tries to make the save but Fatu attacks Sami from behind. Jey gets involved but the New Bloodline take control with twelve seconds left on the timer. Out next: Tanga Loa to huge boos. Loa begins to dig under the ring as Fatu orders him to get two tables. Back in the ring, the New Bloodline have a 4-3 advantage currently and put it to their use, easily keeping the OG Bloodline laid out for the entire period.

Roman Reigns looks to exit the cage next but CM Punk charges past, and is our next entrant. The crowd loudly "oooh's" at that. CM Punk retrieves a toolbox from under the ring and begins to use it in the ring, taking out the entire New Bloodline! Punk especially focuses on Tanga Loa, repeatedly smashing the toolbox into him. Punk drops the toolbox and hits a running knee strike on Fatu in the corner, twice. Punk grabs Fatu immediately and hits a bulldog onto the toolbox! FATU POPS UP! FATU POPS UP! This man is not human! He hops up immediately, completely no-selling it, and excitedly waits for Punk to turn around. Fatu drives Punk into the canvas and the New Bloodline starts to rally in the final half minute! They lay out the entire OG Bloodline as their leader and final member of their team, Solo Sikoa, makes his way out. He stops to stand at Roman's cage, talking smack to the OTC. He threatens that he's about to show Roman what the tribal chief is. Solo finally heads to the ring with 2:45 left on the timer. And for that entire period, the New Bloodline completely dominate the OG Bloodline. The sole highlight of the group beatdown is when Fatu once again shows off his athleticism with a moonsault and a Tsunami off the top. CM Punk attempts to rally late into the period but finds himself outnumbered 5-to-1. Solo Sikoa gets his own lock and chain and locks the cage shut, yelling to Roman that he won't gain access. Finally, Roman Reigns' time has come. He tugs on the door and tries to get in the cage by pulling on the walls. Finally he realizes that won't work and, instead, begins to climb the cage. Reigns has to fight off Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bronson Reed as they all quickly ascend from inside the cage. Reigns battles into the cage, then battles on the top rope.

Finally, Roman enters the cage by diving off the top and wiping out the entire New Bloodline with a crossbody. We don't get an official announcement but Cole confirms WarGames is officially underway at 9:15pm! Roman pulls the Usos to their feet, trying to regroup his allies. He sees CM Punk down and completely ignores him, instead helping up Sami Zayn. CM Punk rises and gets in Roman's face and they have words until Paul Heyman comes out! Heyman yells at them to work together, then we finally get the official announcement from Lillian Garcia that WarGames has begun. The New Bloodline line up in the right ring; the OG Bloodline with Punk line up on the left. Both teams meet in the middle between the two rings and begin to slug it out! The Usos work together to hit an Uso Splash on the New Bloodline. Solo and Fatu recover first and begin to turn the tide in their favor. Roman and Punk slug it out with Fatu and Solo, respectively. Solo and Fatu switch up, catching their opponents by surprise and taking control briefly. Solo looks for a Samoan Spike but Roman dodges. Roman runs against the ropes and looks to spear Solo but Sikoa dodges and Roman spears Punk as he's lifting up Fatu for the GTS! Fatu and Punk go at it, but Fatu maybe misses or botches a moonsault and grabs his knee. Both teams are up and at it again, with Sikoa and Reed again taking control. Sikoa and Reed set up a table in the ring. Fatu limps on his knee, then tries to pull Reigns up. Reigns with the low blow! Reigns hits a spear on Solo next, then eats a Superkick from Reed!

Reed puts Roman on the table and climbs the turnbuckles. Reed then climbs up to the top of the damn cage! At 9:22pm Reed dives off and Punk drags Reigns out of the way just in the nick of time! Punk saved Reigns! Reed goes splat through the table! The crowd's on their feet for this spot. Reigns is up first and sees everyone down, then realizes Punk saved him. The crowd loudly chants for CM Punk. Reigns offers a hand, a peace offering, and Punk takes it. Reigns hoists Punk up but Fatu enters the picture, hitting them both with Superkicks! Roman rallies and hits a Superman Punch on Fatu! Solo attacks Reigns with two Samoan Spikes and covers. The Usos drop Sikoa with double-Superkicks! Fatu is up again, still limping, and the Usos la into him with multiple kicks and strikes. The Usos hit the 1-D on Fatu at 9:24 and the Samoan Werewolf is down! Jey and Jimmy position a table and put Fatu on a table. Tanga Loa tries to make the save but eats a spear. Tama Tonga attacks Jey; Sami takes out Tama with a Blue Thunderbomb. Jimmy climbs the top rope, then climbs to the top cage, eying up Fatu who's still on the table.

Jimmy rises to the top of the cage and soaks up the cheers before hitting an Uso Splash off the top of the cage, onto Fatu, through the god-damn table! Huge pop from the crowd for this spot. Eventually the OG Bloodline take out the New Bloodline and Solo Sikoa finds himself surrounded by all five opponents! The crowd rips off the loudest "you fucked up" chant ever. Solo refuses to bend the knee to Roman, so the faces begin to lay into him. Superkick! Double-Superkick! Helluva Kick! Go-to-Sleep! Spear! And after that five-on-one ass kicking, Roman covers Solo and picks up the win at 9:28pm!

Your Winners, the Bloodline and CM Punk! (41 minutes)

After the match, the Usos, Zayn and Punk all embrace as Roman looks on. Not exactly grumpy, just looking on. We get recaps. Afterwards, Sami points out to Roman that Punk went to war with them. Roman offers his hand and Punk shakes it to a big pop. All five men celebrate in the ring. Jimmy Uso holds the ropes for Punk; Punk returns the sign of respect. One by one, the Bloodline and Punk exit. Punk hugs Heyman, and Heyman tells him "I owe you." Punk tells him "we owe each other. But when I need a favor, I'm gonna come at you." Roman holds up the ones then leads the Bloodline to the back, with Jey and Sami helping Jimmy up the ramp. At the top of the ramp, Roman, the Usos and Sami all hoist their one's up while CM Punk does his "go to sleep" hand gesture and they pose for the crowd.