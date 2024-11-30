WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Live Coverage & Results (11/30/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The following is the ongoing live coverage and results of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Women's WarGames Match: Team Ripley vs Team Morgan

Team Ripley consist of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Naomi. Team Morgan consists of Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candace LeRae, and Raquel Rodriguez. Bianca Belair (with the assist from Bayley) previously won the WarGames Advantage for her team. Belair is out first at 6:08pm followed by the others over four minutes. At 6:12pm, Bayley--complete with "War" shaved into the side of her head--tells Ripley that she wants to start us off. At 6:14pm, the heels begin their entrances. At 6:17pm, Nia Jax enters the ring. We're starting with Jax & Bayley and Cole quickly reminds us of their history. At 6:17pm, we get the bell to start the five-minute timer. Good grief, I thought it was two. Bayley and Jax spend the bulk of the five minutes going back and forth, with no big spots nor any woman taking control. Bayley hit an okay hurricanrana, there was that. Bayley removes a leather strap from her top gear and begins to whip Jax with it, but Jax uses the strap to send Bayley face-first into the cage. Jax proceeds to use the strap to beat Bayley with for the final moments, taking control briefly. Thankfully, Naomi enters the chat at 6:22pm.

We're told two fun facts about Naomi--it's her first WarGames match, and it's also her birthday. Naomi retrieves a multicolored Kendo stick and attempts to use it, but Jax quickly disarms her. Naomi pivots, using quick strikes and the ropes to attack Jax until the champ is laid out to a good pop. Bayley uses the first three and a half minutes to recover. The crowd rips off a "happy birthday" chant for Naomi. Naomi retrieves the Kendo and again attempts to use it. Jax, again, disarms her and proceeds to use the Kendo to take out Naomi and Bayley. Naomi previously brought in a toilet seat, and Jax places it around Naomi's head. Bayley recovers the Kendo stick and uses it to strike Jax. Naomi grabs the toilet seat and uses it to strike Jax. Jax staggers and plops down in the corner. Naomi puts the toilet seat around Jax's neck and gives her a modified Stink Face. Jax rallies, only to be double body-dropped by the faces. The timer ends and Tiffany Stratton attempts to leave the cage--only to be cut off by Candice LeRae at 6:25pm.

Candice quickly tosses chairs into the ring, and Jax uses one to lay out Naomi and Bayley. Candice enters the ring and the heels take control for a coupe of minutes. Candice and Jax take the steel chairs into the second ring, where Candice sets several up. Two are seated, with a third draped across them. Jax stomps away at Bayley & Naomi, kicking them into the second ring. Naomi rallies, sending Candice face-first into the steel chairs. Bayley drops Jax briefly, then attempts a double-team move on Candice with Naomi. Jax makes the save. Jax positions Bayley on the set-up chairs, allowing LeRae to hit a cannonball on her. at 6:28pm, Bianca Belair makes her way out.

Belair slides a fire extinguisher and table into the ring as her teammates attempt to rally. As Belair takes weapons into the ring, Naomi and LeRae continue to duke it out. Belair enters and the cage is closed. Belair goes after LeRae. LeRae & Jax are outnumbered by Belair, Bayley & Naomi. Belair goes after Jax, tossing the chair at Nia RVD-style before hitting a modified dropkick. Bayley & Naomi begin stomping and punching away at Jax in the corner to a twelve-count by the Vancouver crowd. In the left ring, Naomi & Belair double-team Jax while Bayley focuses on LeRae. Tiffany Stratton enters at 6:31pm, rushing to the ring. She grabs a trashcan lid and enters the ring with it, smacking Belair and Naomi with it in the face. Spinebuster from Stratton to Naomi. A back elbow to Belair in the corner drops the EST. Tiffy and Jax double-team Bayley to a nice pop. They then Irish Whip Naomi and Belair into each other. Tiffy with a backslide on Naomi, holding her in place for a leg drop from Jax! The heels dominate for the rest of this period.

Iyo Sky enters at 6:34pm. She quickly looks for weapons, then grabs a purple trash can and lashes it to her body and climbs the cage with the trashcan! Huge pop for this. Candice LeRae quickly climbs the inside of the cage, meeting Iyo at the top, where the two exchange blows. After a struggle, Iyo attempts a Sunset Flip powerbomb but Candice hangs on. Iyo rips her off, climbs the turnbuckles, and hits a missile dropkick into a kip-up for a huge pop! Tiffy and Iyo engage in an entertaining exchange, with both women showing off their gymnastic abilities. After a brief series of counters, Iyo connects with a steel chair to the spine! Iyo begins to hit the Bullet Train on everyone she can, until Jax attacks her from behind to big boos. Jax spends the final seconds of this period stomping away at Iyo. Raquel Rodriguez enters at 6:38pm. She retrieves a table from under the ring, then searches for more weapons as Rhea yells encouragement from the cage. Both sides have an even number of Superstars. Rhea Ripley enters at 6:40pm. Yes, these times are accurate and reported live. Looks like we got five minutes, then varying levels of 2-3 minutes per entrant. Yep, the heels dominated that entire period and the most interesting you could read about it was my note on the time limits.

Rhea finally enters the ring and tries to level the playing field as all her teammates are down. Ripley does her best against the odds, and ultimately takes control with about 90 seconds left in the period. Remember, when Liv enters, we begin officially. All Superstars rise and begin to brawl in the ring to a pop.

Liv Morgan enters at 6:43pm and WarGames HAS BEGUN! Ripley removes her protective face mask and the two archenemies begin to unload! The heels quickly come to Morgan's aid and begin beating her down. They restrain Ripley while Morgan grabs the bat and uses it to repeatedly beat Ripley in the g over and over and over! The crowd boos loudly as Morgan uses the bat to beat Ripley in the back again and again. Morgan pulls out cuffs to a loud boo, and attempts to cuff Ripley to the middle rope in the corner. Iyo Sky and Bayley recover, just as Ripley tries to fight out of the corner. Iyo drops Jax with a missile dropkick. All our Superstars begin to hit big spots, dropping one another. Candice drops her; Candice is dropped by Belair, who is then slammed into the canvas by Raquel. Naomi takes out Raquel, and eats a Codebreaker from Morgan. Bayley with a Sunset Flip bomb into the turnbuckle to lay out Morgan. Jax with a huge slam and pin attempt on Bayley, but only gets a two. The crowd both pops and boos.

Tiffany climbs up top of the cage on one end (far left) and Iyo on the other (far right). We're reminded that if they fall out the cage, their team loses. Tiffy and Iyo line up respective opponents in their respective rings. Iyo slides the trashcan over her head, in shades of NXT WarGames, and both women dive off. Everyone is wiped out at 6:49pm! Tiffany digs through the trashcan after the move and pulls out the Money in the Bank briefcase! She has both Jax & Morgan down, side by side, and seems to be weighing her options. Suddenly the faces rally, using an extinguisher to smoke up the ring. Jax is up; Raquel finds herself cuffed to the ropes in the corner by a laughing Ripley! The crowd with a loud "we want tables" chant as Jax sets up some. LeRae and Belair fight in one corner, with Belair...well, not sure what move she did because the camera man was severely out of place. Belair and LeRae are down. Jax drops Belair with a Samoan Drop, and follows it up with a Leg Drop for a cover for two. Bayley makes the save.

Bayley and Iyo have a face-off in the ring as Cole wonders if their Damage CTRL history is coming up. Before we can find out, Jax drops both with a clothesline. Jax sets up Belair on a table in the corner and climbs the second rope, threatening an AnNialator. Belair escapes then works with Naomi to double-powerbomb Jax through a table at 6:53pm! They cover but Morgan makes the save. Belair rallies and chases Morgan across both rings with a steel chair. Morgan leads the chasing Belair into a boot from Raquel. Morgan turns her attention to Ripley, battering her with a chair. Morgan climbs the ropes but Ripley recovers, and the two battle on the top rope. Morgan stomps away at Ripley on the top rope. Rhea quickly recovers, grabbing Morgan and hitting the Riptide through the table! Ripley covers at 6:55pm, picking up the win!

Your Winners, Team Ripley! (38 minutes)

United States Championship Match: LA Knight(YEAH) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

After a video package hyping LA Knight's run as champ and Nakamura's return, we get Shinsuke's entrance with his catchy new music. He comes out dressed as a warrior (I don't want to say Samurai or something that could be misconstrued as offensive, but he looks like a Samurai). Up next we get the hot entrance for our United States champion, LA Knight (YEAH). We get the bell at 7:09pm Eastern. Shinsuke takes an early control, taking the champ into the corner and battering him with blows. Nakamura whips Knight into a corner, but Knight bounces out and drops Nakamura with a clothesline. Knight begins to pound on Nakamura, then hits a suplex and an elbow drop for a quick cover. Shinsuke kicks out at one. Knight begins to stomp Nakamura in the corner until the ref warns him. Nakamura rolls to the outside to buy himself a breather; Knight shuts that shit down with a swing kick. Both men brawl ringside, with Nakamura slamming Knight's head into the barricade. Knight reverses an attempted head slam on the apron, and begins slamming Nakamura's face repeatedly into the hardest side of the ring!

Knight takes the action back into the ring, where Nakamura begins to battle back. A huge back elbow drops the champ, and opens him up to a series of strikes from Nakamura. The challenger covers for a quick two. Nakamura pulls the champ up and batters him back into the corner with rising knee strikes. Commentary absolutely gushes over Nakamura like they owe him money. Nakamura with a strong gut strike that sends the champ rolling outside. Knight checks his nose after that brutal back elbow earlier, making sure it's not broken. Nakamura continues to pummel the champ on the mat until Knight uses a guillotine counter to gain some separation. Nakamura looks to strike but Knight hits a snap DDT for another two count. Knight whips Nakamura into the ropes and telegraphs a back drop. Nakamura looks to counter but winds up eating a Torture Rack slam (more like a burning hammer but that's what Cole said) from the champ for yet another two count!

Nakamura continues to dominate the champ after another snap blow; commentary harp on the fact that "Knight's not been the same since" that back elbow smash earlier. Nakamura takes the champ up top and hits a huge belly to back suplex off the top rope, covering for two. Nakamura posts up in a corner, sizing up the champ. Nakamura charges in for a Kinshasa but Knight side-steps it and plants the challenger with a side slam! Knight climbs the middle rope and takes off an elbow pad, tossing it to the crowd. He hits an elbow drop off the middle rope for a pop, but doesn't cover. Knight stalks Nakamura as he tries to recover, but the loud hand-clapping sound he's making cues the challenger to a pending strike. Shinsuke wisely drops down to the ropes, and the ref checks for him. Both men lock up again and attempt to suplex each other between the two rings (yes, both rings are still set up for every match tonight). Nakamura drops the champ on his head on the steel connecting plate between the two rings. Nakamura hits a Kinshasa out of the blue and picks up the win, and his third US title reign, at 7:18pm.

Your Winner AND NEW United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura! (9 minutes)

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker(c) vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser

After a hype video, we get Sheamus out first, followed by Ludwig Kaiser. The champ enters, and we get our official introductions ahead of the bell at 7:34pm EST. All three men circle briefly before Sheamus & Bron seem to want to gang up on Ludwig. Kaiser smartly escapes the ring, and Breakker turns his attention to Sheamus. Breakker quickly dominates Sheamus, then uses a speedy rope-rebounding clothesline to take down Kaiser when he enters with a ring. Remember, no DQ in a triple threat. All three begin to fight, with Kaiser taking control briefly. Loud boos from the crowd. Kaiser gets a chair and wedges it in the corner. He turns to find Sheamus and Bron again ready to gang up on him. Sheamus and Breakker beat on Kaiser, then whip him into the opposite corner. Sheamus tries to whip Kaiser into the corner with the steel chair set up, but Kaiser slides on his knees and waves "no" as he barely avoids it. He rises, right into a killer clothesline from Breakker.

Bron again turns to Sheamus and battles him to the outside. Breakker looks for a spear to Sheamus, who's draped against the steel steps, but Kaiser intercepts him with a baseball slide! Kaiser exits the ring and turns his attention to Sheamus, beating him at the ringside area until Breakker takes him down, flying from outta nowhere! Breakker begins to batter Sheamus on the commentary table as the crowd tries to rally behind the Celtic Warrior. Sheamus throws hands but the champ bulls him over and drives him into the arena floor! Breakker sends Sheamus into the ring after screaming "this is what you get for pissing me off!" Breakker stomps Sheamus in the ring, then stalks him around. Sheamus tries to fight back, throwing arms, but Breakker shuts it down. Breakker drives Sheamus into the canvas then pays homage to his uncle, Scott Steiner, by doing push-ups. Breakker taunts a kneeling Sheamus. Sheamus throws right after right into the champ's gut. Sheamus with a big slam and covers, but Kaiser breaks it up at 7:40pm. Sheamus and Ludwig slug it out at ringside until Breakker enters the mix, brutally taking out both men.

Breakker takes Sheamus to the barricade and sends him over it. Breakker turns to Kaiser and looks for a Gorilla Press Slam, but Kaiser rakes the eyes and escapes. Kaiser leans against the barricade, gloating and taunting...unaware Sheamus is rising behind him! Sheamus yanks Kaiser back over the barricade and hits Eleven Beats of the Bodhran! Breakker comes in swinging, but Sheamus ducks it, grabs him, and hits Ten Beats of the Bodhran on Breakker! Sheamus climbs the barricade and dives off, wiping out both champ and challenger with a diving clothesline! The crowd rips off a "this is awesome" chant, justifiably so.

Kaiser rises and gets Sheamus' shillelagh, taunting him. Sheamus exits and wipes out Kaiser, then retrieves his shillelagh...then decides he wants to win this fight fair and drops it. Both men brawl in the ring, with Sheamus getting the upper hand. Sheamus with a Celtic Cross to Breakker! Sheamus covers but only gets two! Breakker recovers and after a quick brawl, hits the Frankensteiner. Bron looks for a Spear but Sheamus dodges it! Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick outta nowhere and the crowd erupts! Sheamus covers for the one, two--no! Kaiser rips Sheamus out of the ring at the last possible moment to break it! Sheamus pursues him, only for Kaiser to repeatedly beat the Irishman with the shillelagh. Sheamus forms welts. They battle into the ring, and Sheamus rallies, managing to hit Kaiser with a big blow and both men fall. Sheamus lands on top of Kaiser for the cover! Kaiser kicks out at the last moment. Kaiser rallies, hitting a rolling Senton on Sheamus. Sheamus hoists Kaiser, but Kaiser hits Sheamus' damaged ribs. Kaiser turns into a Spear from Breakker outta nowhere! The crowd woof's loudly in approval. Breakker posts up in the corner as Kaiser rolls out the ring. Sheamus slowly rises and stumbles right into a Spear. Breakker covers and retains at 7:48pm! Match of the night so far, by far.

Your Winner AND STILL Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker! (14 minutes)

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther(c) vs Damian Priest

We get hype for the Royal Rumble and the upcoming NXT PLE, live one week from today. We get the challenger's entrance at 7:57pm. We're reminded during Priest's entrance that he's never won at Survivor Series. We're repeatedly reminded that Priest lost the title at SummerSlam to Gunther when Finn Balor screwed Priest over. Gunther makes his entrance at 7:59pm to at least as equal as, if not better, pop as Priest. This is Gunther's 3rd title defense, with a singles record of 43-3 and he's been champ for 119 days. Hey, I caught the infographic for once! We get the bell at 8:03pm Eastern. Both men lock up, with the Superstars exchanging arm drag takedowns until Priest locks the champ in an arm bar. Priest fights to his feet and they again attempt dueling arm drags. Priest again slaps an arm bar on the champ. Priest grabs the rope and the ref forces Priest, after a moment, to break the hold. Priest looks for a roundhouse but Gunther rolls to the outside and takes a six count, composing himself. Gunther enters the ring and the two go at it, with Priest yet again taking Gunther down. Gunther rolls to the outside again, playing mind games with the challenger.

Gunther enters the ring and both men circle. Gunther looks to pick the arm, but Priest slaps his wrist away. Priest with a series of kicks and a boxing punch to Gunther's ear that drops the champ. Priest whips Gunther into the corner and charges in, only to eat the champ's boot. Priest with a quick strike that drops Gunther. Priest is favoring his shoulder, which Cole speculates was tweaked early on in the match. Gunther rushes in and kicks Priest's injured shoulder. The challenger rolls outside, and Gunther purses. Gunther begins to punish Priest's injured shoulder, focusing on attacks and whipping Priest shoulder-first into the barricade. Gunther sends Priest's shoulder into the ring post then breaks the count. Priest and Gunther continue to battle ringside, with Gunther consistently taking shots at Priest's shoulder to limit his striking ability. Gunther takes it back inside and drops the challenger. Gunther gets a good pop as he stomps away at Priest. Gunther continues to pick and work over the left arm and shoulder of Priest. Gunther applies a hammerlock and Priest screams in pain.

Gunther begins to use dropping knees on the challenger, softening the shoulder for another working hold. Gunther twists Priest's injured arm and hits a stiff chop to the shoulder! Gunther with another arm hold, driving Priest's face into the mat and yanking on the arm. Gunther takes several long minutes, consistently working over Priest's shoulder. Priest attempts to rally around 8:12pm, but his injured arm gives out as he attempts a Razor's Edge. Gunther squirms free but Priest looks for a submission hold that gets the crowd on their feet. Priest breaks the hold and looks for another Razor's Edge, actually getting Gunther up. Gunther again escapes, then drives the challenger into the canvas with a powerful powerbomb for a close cover. Priest gets the shoulder up just in time and the crowd's back into this fight. Gunther climbs up top but Priest rises, stopping his ascent with a big right hand. Priest with another right to rock the champ on the top turnbuckle. Priest unloads with more rights and a left, then climbs the top rope. Priest hits a Hurricanrana off the top! Priest hoists up and hits the Razor's Edge finally! Priest covers for the win but Gunther gets the shoulder up at 8:16pm!

Priest rises and pulls down his shoulder straps, calling for South of Heaven. He looks for it but his shoulder gives out; Gunther with a wicked chop. Priest again goes for the South of Heaven and again his arm gives out! Gunther escapes, driving Priest into the canvas. Gunther with a form of a Kimura Lock per Cole. Priest squirms, attempting to escape, and finally grabs the rope. The ref forces the break. Gunther takes a moment to get his wind. Gunther rises and yells at the crowd. The crowd with a dueling "let's go Gunther/let's go Priest" chant. Gunther pulls Damian up and into a pull-back clothesline. Gunther plays up to the crowd to a huge pop, firing himself up. Gunther with another ripcord clothesline. Gunther pulls Priest up again, calling for a third. Priest ducks under and counters with a clothesline of his own. Priest sizes up the champ, runs off the opposite ropes and hits a big sit-out clothesline. Priest covers for two. Priest tries to fire up the crowd and circles the downed champ. Priest climbs the turnbuckles but Gunther hits the top rope, causing Priest to lose his balance. Gunther with a brutal chest slap to Priest. Gunther ascends the middle rope, then the top. He looks for Superplex but Priest holds onto the top rope, blocking it. Priest shoves Gunther off the top but accidentally falls back himself, landing on his "good" right shoulder.

The ref slides out to check on Damian, and Damian says he's good--he just needs a second. The ref goes to check on Gunther and Finn Balor shows up from the crowd! Finn hits the Coup de Grace off the steps onto Priest behind the ref's back! Gunther exits the ring and clotheslines Finn to hell for interfering. Gunther takes Priest into the ring and hits a big powerbomb. Gunther slaps a sleeper on Priest in the middle of the ring and the ref calls for the bell at 8:22pm. Priest went night-night.

Your Winner AND STILL World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther! (19 minutes)

WarGames Main Event Match: the Bloodline w/ CM Punk vs the New Bloodline w/ Bronson Reed

The Bloodline will be joined by CM Punk for this match. His reasoning, as stated last night (and can be found here on the WWE YouTube channel) is that he's not here for Roman Reigns--he's here for Paul Heyman. It's 8:30pm EST and we're getting the pre-entrance hype vignette. Finally the New Bloodline is out first and Tama Tonga will start for his team. Reminder: the New Bloodline has the advantage. The OG Bloodline are out next, albeit with separate entrances. Looks like we'll have Jey Uso starting off our face team as the other four are locked in the cage. Notably, "Main Event" Jey Uso is out last to a huge pop. Glad to see him getting to truly be Main Event Jey Uso! The initial bell (to start the timer) cam at 8:46pm. Jey and Tama take several long moments, and the crowd loudly chants "OTC" as Jey points towards Roman. Jey calls for Tama to lock hands, but Tama backs off into the corner and makes crazy eyes. The crowd now loudly chants for "CM Punk." Of the initial five minute timer, a good two minutes are wasted on this. Jey and Tama exchange blows, with alternating "yeets" and "boos" based on who's connecting. Jey with a shoulder charge and kick to Tama in the corner. Jey looks for a step-up Enziguri as Cole calls Jey Jimmy in an attempt to confuse me. You're as bad as Zuckerberg, Cole! Tama takes a lengthy stretch in control as the crowd continues to show they know the names of all the participants by frequently changing different names. Jey starts to rally with less than a minute left on the timer. The crowd yeets it up.

Bronson Reed is out next and immediately makes an impact. Reed & Tama work together to completely dominate Jey Uso for the entire three-minute period. Tama and Reed work together to double-team splash Jey in the corner as time expires. Jimmy Uso is out next, tying the teams at two, and hits the ring absolutely on fire. Jimmy with step-up kicks to both Tama and Reed, then works together with Jey to hit a double-superkick on Reed that drops the big man! Tama takes out Jey, but Jimmy takes out Tama. The two work over Reed together, keeping the crowd hot throughout. They continue to maintain control for the entire period, routinely double-teaming Bronson Reed to keep the big man subdued. The timer counts down and out next for the New Bloodline is Jacob Fatu to a huge pop! The Samoan Werewolf makes his way down to the ring ad the Usos give him their undivided attention. Fatu enters and both Usos jump him, but he easily throws them off. Fatu sends Jimmy right into the steel cage. Jey with a Samoan Drop on Fatu--and he pops back up immediately, unphased! Fatu completely decimates the Usos all by himself.

Fatu decides to show off his agility, cartwheeling and smashing Uso right into the cage. Fatu, Tonga and Reed manhandle the Usos as the clock winds down. Out next for the Bloodline is...well, CM Punk is chompin' at the bit to get out until Roman Reigns stops him from exiting by draping an arm across the cage. Sami Zayn is sent out instead! Sami hits the ring and begins hitting Tama with quick rights. Big clothesline from Zayn drops Tama. Sami turns his attention to Reed, with the two battling into a corner and out of it. The crowd LOUDLY rips off their "ole, ole" chant for Sami as he pummels Bronson in the corner. Zayn gets Reed between the two rings, stands on his chest, and runs a mile on it. Zayn looks for a springboard attack on a rising Fatu, but Fatu catches him! Jimmy Uso makes the save with a Superkick! Jimmy and Sami finally shake hands and hug it out! The Usos and Zayn work over Reed in one corner, then survey the damage in he ring as the clock continues to wind down. Sami moves to focus on Tama, sending him face-first into the steel cage. Reed rocks Jimmy with a big headbutt, and Fatu rises. Sami tries to make the save but Fatu attacks Sami from behind. Jey gets involved but the New Bloodline take control with twelve seconds left on the timer. Out next: Tanga Loa to huge boos. Loa begins to dig under the ring as Fatu orders him to get two tables. Back in the ring, the New Bloodline have a 4-3 advantage currently and put it to their use, easily keeping the OG Bloodline laid out for the entire period.

Roman Reigns looks to exit the cage next but CM Punk charges past, and is our next entrant. The crowd loudly "oooh's" at that. CM Punk retrieves a toolbox from under the ring and begins to use it in the ring, taking out the entire New Bloodline! Punk especially focuses on Tanga Loa, repeatedly smashing the toolbox into him. Punk drops the toolbox and hits a running knee strike on Fatu in the corner, twice. Punk grabs Fatu immediately and hits a bulldog onto the toolbox! FATU POPS UP! FATU POPS UP! This man is not human! He hops up immediately, completely no-selling it, and excitedly waits for Punk to turn around. Fatu drives Punk into the canvas and the New Bloodline starts to rally in the final half minute! They lay out the entire OG Bloodline as their leader and final member of their team, Solo Sikoa, makes his way out. He stops to stand at Roman's cage, talking smack to the OTC. He threatens that he's about to show Roman what the tribal chief is. Solo finally heads to the ring with 2:45 left on the timer. And for that entire period, the New Bloodline completely dominate the OG Bloodline. The sole highlight of the group beatdown is when Fatu once again shows off his athleticism with a moonsault and a Tsunami off the top. CM Punk attempts to rally late into the period but finds himself outnumbered 5-to-1. Solo Sikoa gets his own lock and chain and locks the cage shut, yelling to Roman that he won't gain access. Finally, Roman Reigns' time has come. He tugs on the door and tries to get in the cage by pulling on the walls. Finally he realizes that won't work and, instead, begins to climb the cage. Reigns has to fight off Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Bronson Reed as they all quickly ascend from inside the cage. Reigns battles into the cage, then battles on the top rope.

Finally, Roman enters the cage by diving off the top and wiping out the entire New Bloodline with a crossbody. We don't get an official announcement but Cole confirms WarGames is officially underway at 9:15pm! Roman pulls the Usos to their feet, trying to regroup his allies. He sees CM Punk down and completely ignores him, instead helping up Sami Zayn. CM Punk rises and gets in Roman's face and they have words until Paul Heyman comes out! Heyman yells at them to work together, then we finally get the official announcement from Lillian Garcia that WarGames has begun. The New Bloodline line up in the right ring; the OG Bloodline with Punk line up on the left. Both teams meet in the middle between the two rings and begin to slug it out! The Usos work together to hit an Uso Splash on the New Bloodline. Solo and Fatu recover first and begin to turn the tide in their favor. Roman and Punk slug it out with Fatu and Solo, respectively. Solo and Fatu switch up, catching their opponents by surprise and taking control briefly. Solo looks for a Samoan Spike but Roman dodges. Roman runs against the ropes and looks to spear Solo but Sikoa dodges and Roman spears Punk as he's lifting up Fatu for the GTS! Fatu and Punk go at it, but Fatu maybe misses or botches a moonsault and grabs his knee. Both teams are up and at it again, with Sikoa and Reed again taking control. Sikoa and Reed set up a table in the ring. Fatu limps on his knee, then tries to pull Reigns up. Reigns with the low blow! Reigns hits a spear on Solo next, then eats a Superkick from Reed!

Reed puts Roman on the table and climbs the turnbuckles. Reed then climbs up to the top of the damn cage! At 9:22pm Reed dives off and Punk drags Reigns out of the way just in the nick of time! Punk saved Reigns! Reed goes splat through the table! The crowd's on their feet for this spot. Reigns is up first and sees everyone down, then realizes Punk saved him. The crowd loudly chants for CM Punk. Reigns offers a hand, a peace offering, and Punk takes it. Reigns hoists Punk up but Fatu enters the picture, hitting them both with Superkicks! Roman rallies and hits a Superman Punch on Fatu! Solo attacks Reigns with two Samoan Spikes and covers. The Usos drop Sikoa with double-Superkicks! Fatu is up again, still limping, and the Usos la into him with multiple kicks and strikes. The Usos hit the 1-D on Fatu at 9:24 and the Samoan Werewolf is down! Jey and Jimmy position a table and put Fatu on a table. Tanga Loa tries to make the save but eats a spear. Tama Tonga attacks Jey; Sami takes out Tama with a Blue Thunderbomb. Jimmy climbs the top rope, then climbs to the top cage, eying up Fatu who's still on the table.

Jimmy rises to the top of the cage and soaks up the cheers before hitting an Uso Splash off the top of the cage, onto Fatu, through the god-damn table! Huge pop from the crowd for this spot. Eventually the OG Bloodline take out the New Bloodline and Solo Sikoa finds himself surrounded by all five opponents! The crowd rips off the loudest "you fucked up" chant ever. Solo refuses to bend the knee to Roman, so the faces begin to lay into him. Superkick! Double-Superkick! Helluva Kick! Go-to-Sleep! Spear! And after that five-on-one ass kicking, Roman covers Solo and picks up the win at 9:28pm!

Your Winners, the Bloodline and CM Punk! (41 minutes)

After the match, the Usos, Zayn and Punk all embrace as Roman looks on. Not exactly grumpy, just looking on. We get recaps. Afterwards, Sami points out to Roman that Punk went to war with them. Roman offers his hand and Punk shakes it to a big pop. All five men celebrate in the ring. Jimmy Uso holds the ropes for Punk; Punk returns the sign of respect. One by one, the Bloodline and Punk exit. Punk hugs Heyman, and Heyman tells him "I owe you." Punk tells him "we owe each other. But when I need a favor, I'm gonna come at you." Roman holds up the ones then leads the Bloodline to the back, with Jey and Sami helping Jimmy up the ramp. At the top of the ramp, Roman, the Usos and Sami all hoist their one's up while CM Punk does his "go to sleep" hand gesture and they pose for the crowd.