Gunther Retains World Heavyweight Championship Against Damian Priest at Survivor Series: WarGames

In the fourth match of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, "The Ring General" Gunther continued his dominant reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, retaining his title against former champion Damian Priest.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther(c) vs Damian Priest

We get hype for the Royal Rumble and the upcoming NXT PLE, live one week from today. We get the challenger's entrance at 7:57pm. We're reminded during Priest's entrance that he's never won at Survivor Series. We're repeatedly reminded that Priest lost the title at SummerSlam to Gunther when Finn Balor screwed Priest over. Gunther makes his entrance at 7:59pm to at least as equal as, if not better, pop as Priest. This is Gunther's 3rd title defense, with a singles record of 43-3 and he's been champ for 119 days. Hey, I caught the infographic for once! We get the bell at 8:03pm Eastern. Both men lock up, with the Superstars exchanging arm drag takedowns until Priest locks the champ in an arm bar. Priest fights to his feet and they again attempt dueling arm drags. Priest again slaps an arm bar on the champ. Priest grabs the rope and the ref forces Priest, after a moment, to break the hold. Priest looks for a roundhouse but Gunther rolls to the outside and takes a six count, composing himself. Gunther enters the ring and the two go at it, with Priest yet again taking Gunther down. Gunther rolls to the outside again, playing mind games with the challenger.

Gunther enters the ring and both men circle. Gunther looks to pick the arm, but Priest slaps his wrist away. Priest with a series of kicks and a boxing punch to Gunther's ear that drops the champ. Priest whips Gunther into the corner and charges in, only to eat the champ's boot. Priest with a quick strike that drops Gunther. Priest is favoring his shoulder, which Cole speculates was tweaked early on in the match. Gunther rushes in and kicks Priest's injured shoulder. The challenger rolls outside, and Gunther purses. Gunther begins to punish Priest's injured shoulder, focusing on attacks and whipping Priest shoulder-first into the barricade. Gunther sends Priest's shoulder into the ring post then breaks the count. Priest and Gunther continue to battle ringside, with Gunther consistently taking shots at Priest's shoulder to limit his striking ability. Gunther takes it back inside and drops the challenger. Gunther gets a good pop as he stomps away at Priest. Gunther continues to pick and work over the left arm and shoulder of Priest. Gunther applies a hammerlock and Priest screams in pain.

Gunther begins to use dropping knees on the challenger, softening the shoulder for another working hold. Gunther twists Priest's injured arm and hits a stiff chop to the shoulder! Gunther with another arm hold, driving Priest's face into the mat and yanking on the arm. Gunther takes several long minutes, consistently working over Priest's shoulder. Priest attempts to rally around 8:12pm, but his injured arm gives out as he attempts a Razor's Edge. Gunther squirms free but Priest looks for a submission hold that gets the crowd on their feet. Priest breaks the hold and looks for another Razor's Edge, actually getting Gunther up. Gunther again escapes, then drives the challenger into the canvas with a powerful powerbomb for a close cover. Priest gets the shoulder up just in time and the crowd's back into this fight. Gunther climbs up top but Priest rises, stopping his ascent with a big right hand. Priest with another right to rock the champ on the top turnbuckle. Priest unloads with more rights and a left, then climbs the top rope. Priest hits a Hurricanrana off the top! Priest hoists up and hits the Razor's Edge finally! Priest covers for the win but Gunther gets the shoulder up at 8:16pm!

Priest rises and pulls down his shoulder straps, calling for South of Heaven. He looks for it but his shoulder gives out; Gunther with a wicked chop. Priest again goes for the South of Heaven and again his arm gives out! Gunther escapes, driving Priest into the canvas. Gunther with a form of a Kimura Lock per Cole. Priest squirms, attempting to escape, and finally grabs the rope. The ref forces the break. Gunther takes a moment to get his wind. Gunther rises and yells at the crowd. The crowd with a dueling "let's go Gunther/let's go Priest" chant. Gunther pulls Damian up and into a pull-back clothesline. Gunther plays up to the crowd to a huge pop, firing himself up. Gunther with another ripcord clothesline. Gunther pulls Priest up again, calling for a third. Priest ducks under and counters with a clothesline of his own. Priest sizes up the champ, runs off the opposite ropes and hits a big sit-out clothesline. Priest covers for two. Priest tries to fire up the crowd and circles the downed champ. Priest climbs the turnbuckles but Gunther hits the top rope, causing Priest to lose his balance. Gunther with a brutal chest slap to Priest. Gunther ascends the middle rope, then the top. He looks for Superplex but Priest holds onto the top rope, blocking it. Priest shoves Gunther off the top but accidentally falls back himself, landing on his "good" right shoulder.

The ref slides out to check on Damian, and Damian says he's good--he just needs a second. The ref goes to check on Gunther and Finn Balor shows up from the crowd! Finn hits the Coup de Grace off the steps onto Priest behind the ref's back! Gunther exits the ring and clotheslines Finn to hell for interfering. Gunther takes Priest into the ring and hits a big powerbomb. Gunther slaps a sleeper on Priest in the middle of the ring and the ref calls for the bell at 8:22pm. Priest went night-night.

Your Winner AND STILL World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther! (19 minutes)