Bron Breakker Retains Intercontinental Championship Against Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus at Survivor Series: WarGames

In the third match of tonight's Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker successfully retained his title in a Triple Threat Match against Ludwig Kaiser and "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker(c) vs Sheamus vs Ludwig Kaiser

After a hype video, we get Sheamus out first, followed by Ludwig Kaiser. The champ enters, and we get our official introductions ahead of the bell at 7:34pm EST. All three men circle briefly before Sheamus & Bron seem to want to gang up on Ludwig. Kaiser smartly escapes the ring, and Breakker turns his attention to Sheamus. Breakker quickly dominates Sheamus, then uses a speedy rope-rebounding clothesline to take down Kaiser when he enters with a ring. Remember, no DQ in a triple threat. All three begin to fight, with Kaiser taking control briefly. Loud boos from the crowd. Kaiser gets a chair and wedges it in the corner. He turns to find Sheamus and Bron again ready to gang up on him. Sheamus and Breakker beat on Kaiser, then whip him into the opposite corner. Sheamus tries to whip Kaiser into the corner with the steel chair set up, but Kaiser slides on his knees and waves "no" as he barely avoids it. He rises, right into a killer clothesline from Breakker.

Bron again turns to Sheamus and battles him to the outside. Breakker looks for a spear to Sheamus, who's draped against the steel steps, but Kaiser intercepts him with a baseball slide! Kaiser exits the ring and turns his attention to Sheamus, beating him at the ringside area until Breakker takes him down, flying from outta nowhere! Breakker begins to batter Sheamus on the commentary table as the crowd tries to rally behind the Celtic Warrior. Sheamus throws hands but the champ bulls him over and drives him into the arena floor! Breakker sends Sheamus into the ring after screaming "this is what you get for pissing me off!" Breakker stomps Sheamus in the ring, then stalks him around. Sheamus tries to fight back, throwing arms, but Breakker shuts it down. Breakker drives Sheamus into the canvas then pays homage to his uncle, Scott Steiner, by doing push-ups. Breakker taunts a kneeling Sheamus. Sheamus throws right after right into the champ's gut. Sheamus with a big slam and covers, but Kaiser breaks it up at 7:40pm. Sheamus and Ludwig slug it out at ringside until Breakker enters the mix, brutally taking out both men.

Breakker takes Sheamus to the barricade and sends him over it. Breakker turns to Kaiser and looks for a Gorilla Press Slam, but Kaiser rakes the eyes and escapes. Kaiser leans against the barricade, gloating and taunting...unaware Sheamus is rising behind him! Sheamus yanks Kaiser back over the barricade and hits Eleven Beats of the Bodhran! Breakker comes in swinging, but Sheamus ducks it, grabs him, and hits Ten Beats of the Bodhran on Breakker! Sheamus climbs the barricade and dives off, wiping out both champ and challenger with a diving clothesline! The crowd rips off a "this is awesome" chant, justifiably so.

Kaiser rises and gets Sheamus' shillelagh, taunting him. Sheamus exits and wipes out Kaiser, then retrieves his shillelagh...then decides he wants to win this fight fair and drops it. Both men brawl in the ring, with Sheamus getting the upper hand. Sheamus with a Celtic Cross to Breakker! Sheamus covers but only gets two! Breakker recovers and after a quick brawl, hits the Frankensteiner. Bron looks for a Spear but Sheamus dodges it! Sheamus hits a Brogue Kick outta nowhere and the crowd erupts! Sheamus covers for the one, two--no! Kaiser rips Sheamus out of the ring at the last possible moment to break it! Sheamus pursues him, only for Kaiser to repeatedly beat the Irishman with the shillelagh. Sheamus forms welts. They battle into the ring, and Sheamus rallies, managing to hit Kaiser with a big blow and both men fall. Sheamus lands on top of Kaiser for the cover! Kaiser kicks out at the last moment. Kaiser rallies, hitting a rolling Senton on Sheamus. Sheamus hoists Kaiser, but Kaiser hits Sheamus' damaged ribs. Kaiser turns into a Spear from Breakker outta nowhere! The crowd woof's loudly in approval. Breakker posts up in the corner as Kaiser rolls out the ring. Sheamus slowly rises and stumbles right into a Spear. Breakker covers and retains at 7:48pm! Match of the night so far, by far.

Your Winner AND STILL Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker! (14 minutes)