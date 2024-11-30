Shinsuke Nakamura Ends L.A. Knight's Reign as WWE United States Champion at Survivor Series: WarGames

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the second bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated L.A. Knight to become a three-time WWE United States Champion, adding to his impressive list of accomplishments. In addition to being a three-time U.S. Champion, Nakamura is also a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a two-time WWE NXT Champion, a former Tag Team Champion with Antonio Cesaro (also known as Claudio Castagnoli), and the winner of the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Outside of WWE, Nakamura had already achieved legendary status in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was a three-time NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and also won numerous other championships and tournaments as well.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

United States Championship Match: LA Knight(YEAH) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

After a video package hyping LA Knight's run as champ and Nakamura's return, we get Shinsuke's entrance with his catchy new music. He comes out dressed as a warrior (I don't want to say Samurai or something that could be misconstrued as offensive, but he looks like a Samurai). Up next we get the hot entrance for our United States champion, LA Knight (YEAH). We get the bell at 7:09pm Eastern. Shinsuke takes an early control, taking the champ into the corner and battering him with blows. Nakamura whips Knight into a corner, but Knight bounces out and drops Nakamura with a clothesline. Knight begins to pound on Nakamura, then hits a suplex and an elbow drop for a quick cover. Shinsuke kicks out at one. Knight begins to stomp Nakamura in the corner until the ref warns him. Nakamura rolls to the outside to buy himself a breather; Knight shuts that shit down with a swing kick. Both men brawl ringside, with Nakamura slamming Knight's head into the barricade. Knight reverses an attempted head slam on the apron, and begins slamming Nakamura's face repeatedly into the hardest side of the ring!

Knight takes the action back into the ring, where Nakamura begins to battle back. A huge back elbow drops the champ, and opens him up to a series of strikes from Nakamura. The challenger covers for a quick two. Nakamura pulls the champ up and batters him back into the corner with rising knee strikes. Commentary absolutely gushes over Nakamura like they owe him money. Nakamura with a strong gut strike that sends the champ rolling outside. Knight checks his nose after that brutal back elbow earlier, making sure it's not broken. Nakamura continues to pummel the champ on the mat until Knight uses a guillotine counter to gain some separation. Nakamura looks to strike but Knight hits a snap DDT for another two count. Knight whips Nakamura into the ropes and telegraphs a back drop. Nakamura looks to counter but winds up eating a Torture Rack slam (more like a burning hammer but that's what Cole said) from the champ for yet another two count!

Nakamura continues to dominate the champ after another snap blow; commentary harp on the fact that "Knight's not been the same since" that back elbow smash earlier. Nakamura takes the champ up top and hits a huge belly to back suplex off the top rope, covering for two. Nakamura posts up in a corner, sizing up the champ. Nakamura charges in for a Kinshasa but Knight side-steps it and plants the challenger with a side slam! Knight climbs the middle rope and takes off an elbow pad, tossing it to the crowd. He hits an elbow drop off the middle rope for a pop, but doesn't cover. Knight stalks Nakamura as he tries to recover, but the loud hand-clapping sound he's making cues the challenger to a pending strike. Shinsuke wisely drops down to the ropes, and the ref checks for him. Both men lock up again and attempt to suplex each other between the two rings (yes, both rings are still set up for every match tonight). Nakamura drops the champ on his head on the steel connecting plate between the two rings. Nakamura hits a Kinshasa out of the blue and picks up the win, and his third US title reign, at 7:18pm.

Your Winner AND NEW United States Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura! (9 minutes)