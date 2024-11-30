Team Rhea Ripley Defeats Team Liv Morgan at Survivor Series: WarGames

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, Team Rhea Ripley defeated Team Liv Morgan in the Women's WarGames Match.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Women's WarGames Match: Team Ripley vs Team Morgan

Team Ripley consist of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Naomi. Team Morgan consists of Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candace LeRae, and Raquel Rodriguez. Bianca Belair (with the assist from Bayley) previously won the WarGames Advantage for her team. Belair is out first at 6:08pm followed by the others over four minutes. At 6:12pm, Bayley--complete with "War" shaved into the side of her head--tells Ripley that she wants to start us off. At 6:14pm, the heels begin their entrances. At 6:17pm, Nia Jax enters the ring. We're starting with Jax & Bayley and Cole quickly reminds us of their history. At 6:17pm, we get the bell to start the five-minute timer. Good grief, I thought it was two. Bayley and Jax spend the bulk of the five minutes going back and forth, with no big spots nor any woman taking control. Bayley hit an okay hurricanrana, there was that. Bayley removes a leather strap from her top gear and begins to whip Jax with it, but Jax uses the strap to send Bayley face-first into the cage. Jax proceeds to use the strap to beat Bayley with for the final moments, taking control briefly. Thankfully, Naomi enters the chat at 6:22pm.

We're told two fun facts about Naomi--it's her first WarGames match, and it's also her birthday. Naomi retrieves a multicolored Kendo stick and attempts to use it, but Jax quickly disarms her. Naomi pivots, using quick strikes and the ropes to attack Jax until the champ is laid out to a good pop. Bayley uses the first three and a half minutes to recover. The crowd rips off a "happy birthday" chant for Naomi. Naomi retrieves the Kendo and again attempts to use it. Jax, again, disarms her and proceeds to use the Kendo to take out Naomi and Bayley. Naomi previously brought in a toilet seat, and Jax places it around Naomi's head. Bayley recovers the Kendo stick and uses it to strike Jax. Naomi grabs the toilet seat and uses it to strike Jax. Jax staggers and plops down in the corner. Naomi puts the toilet seat around Jax's neck and gives her a modified Stink Face. Jax rallies, only to be double body-dropped by the faces. The timer ends and Tiffany Stratton attempts to leave the cage--only to be cut off by Candice LeRae at 8:25pm.

Candice quickly tosses chairs into the ring, and Jax uses one to lay out Naomi and Bayley. Candice enters the ring and the heels take control for a coupe of minutes. Candice and Jax take the steel chairs into the second ring, where Candice sets several up. Two are seated, with a third draped across them. Jax stomps away at Bayley & Naomi, kicking them into the second ring. Naomi rallies, sending Candice face-first into the steel chairs. Bayley drops Jax briefly, then attempts a double-team move on Candice with Naomi. Jax makes the save. Jax positions Bayley on the set-up chairs, allowing LeRae to hit a cannonball on her. at 6:28pm, Bianca Belair makes her way out.

Belair slides a fire extinguisher and table into the ring as her teammates attempt to rally. As Belair takes weapons into the ring, Naomi and LeRae continue to duke it out. Belair enters and the cage is closed. Belair goes after LeRae. LeRae & Jax are outnumbered by Belair, Bayley & Naomi. Belair goes after Jax, tossing the chair at Nia RVD-style before hitting a modified dropkick. Bayley & Naomi begin stomping and punching away at Jax in the corner to a twelve-count by the Vancouver crowd. In the left ring, Naomi & Belair double-team Jax while Bayley focuses on LeRae. Tiffany Stratton enters at 6:31pm, rushing to the ring. She grabs a trashcan lid and enters the ring with it, smacking Belair and Naomi with it in the face. Spinebuster from Stratton to Naomi. A back elbow to Belair in the corner drops the EST. Tiffy and Jax double-team Bayley to a nice pop. They then Irish Whip Naomi and Belair into each other. Tiffy with a backslide on Naomi, holding her in place for a leg drop from Jax! The heels dominate for the rest of this period.

Iyo Sky enters at 6:34pm. She quickly looks for weapons, then grabs a purple trash can and lashes it to her body and climbs the cage with the trashcan! Huge pop for this. Candice LeRae quickly climbs the inside of the cage, meeting Iyo at the top, where the two exchange blows. After a struggle, Iyo attempts a Sunset Flip powerbomb but Candice hangs on. Iyo rips her off, climbs the turnbuckles, and hits a missile dropkick into a kip-up for a huge pop! Tiffy and Iyo engage in an entertaining exchange, with both women showing off their gymnastic abilities. After a brief series of counters, Iyo connects with a steel chair to the spine! Iyo begins to hit the Bullet Train on everyone she can, until Jax attacks her from behind to big boos. Jax spends the final seconds of this period stomping away at Iyo. Raquel Rodriguez enters at 6:38pm. She retrieves a table from under the ring, then searches for more weapons as Rhea yells encouragement from the cage. Both sides have an even number of Superstars. Rhea Ripley enters at 6:40pm. Yes, these times are accurate and reported live. Looks like we got five minutes, then varying levels of 2-3 minutes per entrant. Yep, the heels dominated that entire period and the most interesting you could read about it was my note on the time limits.

Rhea finally enters the ring and tries to level the playing field as all her teammates are down. Ripley does her best against the odds, and ultimately takes control with about 90 seconds left in the period. Remember, when Liv enters, we begin officially. All Superstars rise and begin to brawl in the ring to a pop.

After spending a minute stalling and retrieving the baseball bat she's previously used to taunt Rhea, Liv Morgan enters at 6:45pm and WarGames HAS BEGUN! Ripley removes her protective face mask and the two archenemies begin to unload! The heels quickly come to Morgan's aid and begin beating her down. They restrain Ripley while Morgan grabs the bat and uses it to repeatedly beat Ripley in the g over and over and over! The crowd boos loudly as Morgan uses the bat to beat Ripley in the back again and again. Morgan pulls out cuffs to a loud boo, and attempts to cuff Ripley to the middle rope in the corner. Iyo Sky and Bayley recover, just as Ripley tries to fight out of the corner. Iyo drops Jax with a missile dropkick. All our Superstars begin to hit big spots, dropping one another. Candice drops her; Candice is dropped by Belair, who is then slammed into the canvas by Raquel. Naomi takes out Raquel, and eats a Codebreaker from Morgan. Bayley with a Sunset Flip bomb into the turnbuckle to lay out Morgan. Jax with a huge slam and pin attempt on Bayley, but only gets a two. The crowd both pops and boos.

Tiffany climbs up top of the cage on one end (far left) and Iyo on the other (far right). We're reminded that if they fall out the cage, their team loses. Tiffy and Iyo line up respective opponents in their respective rings. Iyo slides the trashcan over her head, in shades of NXT WarGames, and both women dive off. Everyone is wiped out at 6:49pm! Tiffany digs through the trashcan after the move and pulls out the Money in the Bank briefcase! She has both Jax & Morgan down, side by side, and seems to be weighing her options. Suddenly the faces rally, using an extinguisher to smoke up the ring. Jax is up; Raquel finds herself cuffed to the ropes in the corner by a laughing Ripley! The crowd with a loud "we want tables" chant as Jax sets up some. LeRae and Belair fight in one corner, with Belair...well, not sure what move she did because the camera man was severely out of place. Belair and LeRae are down. Jax drops Belair with a Samoan Drop, and follows it up with a Leg Drop for a cover for two. Bayley makes the save.

Bayley and Iyo have a face-off in the ring as Cole wonders if their Damage CTRL history is coming up. Before we can find out, Jax drops both with a clothesline. Jax sets up Belair on a table in the corner and climbs the second rope, threatening an AnNialator. Belair escapes then works with Naomi to double-powerbomb Jax through a table at 6:53pm! They cover but Morgan makes the save. Belair rallies and chases Morgan across both rings with a steel chair. Morgan leads the chasing Belair into a boot from Raquel. Morgan turns her attention to Ripley, battering her with a chair. Morgan climbs the ropes but Ripley recovers, and the two battle on the top rope. Morgan stomps away at Ripley on the top rope. Rhea quickly recovers, grabbing Morgan and hitting the Riptide through the table! Ripley covers at 6:55pm, picking up the win!

Your Winners, Team Ripley! (38 minutes)