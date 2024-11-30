Shinsuke Nakamura Debuts Updated Theme Song on WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Shinsuke Nakamura made an impactful appearance on the November 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, unveiling a slightly updated version of his theme song.

The new theme retains much of its iconic sound but introduces a remixed section following the signature violin melody. Nakamura’s entrance was also enhanced with updated visuals on the jumbotron, featuring a striking image of a full moon bathed in light behind him as he made his way to the ring.

After debuting his revamped entrance, Nakamura faced Andrade in a singles match. The match concluded with Nakamura securing victory after throwing Andrade into an exposed turnbuckle and following up with a decisive Kinshasa. Post-match, LA Knight stormed the ring in an attempt to ambush Nakamura, but the King of Strong Style countered with his black mist, leaving the WWE United States Champion stunned.

Nakamura is set to challenge LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series.