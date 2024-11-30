Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Secures Entry Advantage for Survivor Series WarGames Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jacob Fatu clinched a crucial victory over Jey Uso in the main event of Friday’s taped episode of WWE SmackDown, earning Solo Sikoa’s New Bloodline the entry advantage for the highly anticipated Survivor Series WarGames match on Saturday, November 30. Fatu showcased his dominance, utilizing a Samoan Drop through the announce table followed by a top-rope moonsault to pin Uso.

At Survivor Series, Sikoa’s Bloodline—featuring Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed—will battle Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline lineup, consisting of Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and the returning CM Punk, in a clash set to headline the event. The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock, preceded by a two-hour pre-show starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Full Survivor Series Lineup:

Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, & Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, & Bronson Reed

Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, IYO SKY, & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Raquel Rodriguez, & Candice LeRae

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Damian Priest

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura