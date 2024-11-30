Michin Advances to the Semifinals in Women’s U.S. Title Tournament

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The semifinals for the Women’s United States Title Tournament are nearly set, with the action heating up on SmackDown.

Michin secured her spot in the semifinals on Friday by defeating Piper Niven and Lash Legend in a thrilling triple-threat match. The ending saw Chelsea Green interfere in an attempt to assist her tag team partner Niven. However, B-Fab, who has been the target of mockery by Green and Niven, made a surprise appearance and attacked Green. This distraction allowed Legend to connect with her Lash Extension finisher on Niven. However, Michin capitalized with a senton, pinning Niven for the win.

The final opening-round match of the tournament is set for next week’s SmackDown, where Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez will battle to determine who faces Michin in the semifinals.

Originally, Lash Legend wasn’t scheduled to compete in the tournament. Jade Cargill was initially part of the triple-threat match but was found unconscious on last week’s SmackDown after being thrown into a windshield. Legend filled in as the mystery competitor.

The tournament culminates at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14, live from Uniondale, New York, where the finals will take place.