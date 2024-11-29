WWE Raw Set to Return to Three Hours with Netflix Debut in January

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE RAW shifted back to a two-hour format in October, a change set to remain in place throughout its current tenure on the USA Network. However, a new report sheds light on plans for RAW’s return to a three-hour runtime.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE RAW's debut on Netflix, scheduled for January 6, will reintroduce the three-hour format. Additionally, WWE SmackDown, airing on USA Network, is also expected to transition to a similar format shortly thereafter, though specific details regarding this change remain unclear. It is unknown if these adjustments will be permanent or temporary.

Johnson also reports that WWE is putting significant effort into crafting creative plans for RAW’s Netflix debut. The event is intended to be a major showcase, with discussions underway about potential high-profile returns to mark the occasion.