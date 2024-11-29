WWE SmackDown Spoilers & Backstage Updates for Tonight’s Survivor Series 2024 “Go-Home Show”

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Lash Legend has replaced one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Jade Cargill, in the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament. Meanwhile, Bayley is set to step in for Cargill in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024, scheduled for Saturday night.

Several WWE talents, including B-Fab, The Street Profits, Blair Davenport, Natalya, Giovanni Vinci, and Apollo Crews, were present at the show, in addition to those featured on-camera during the two-hour episode.

Michael Hayes returned to work at the November 22 double taping, which covered segments and matches for the November 29 "go-home" episode leading into Survivor Series 2024. Behind the scenes, Bobby Roode continued shadowing Hayes, assisting with specific matches and segments.

Jacob Fatu made his singles debut in WWE during the advertised “Men’s WarGames Advantage Match,” facing “Main Event” Jey Uso. Uso’s crowd-pleasing entrance was enhanced with a special camera-following long-walk.

The complete spoiler lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE on the USA Network, taped at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, includes:

- Women’s WarGames Promo

- Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

- DIY Promo

- Kevin Owens Video Package

- Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

- U.S. Title Tournament: Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven

- LA Knight Interview

- Survivor Series WarGames Graphics

- WarGames Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu