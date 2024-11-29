Adam Copeland Teases AEW Return: "I’m Ready to Get Back at It"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Adam Copeland, known to wrestling fans as "The Rated-R Superstar," recently opened up about his injury recovery and return plans during an in-depth interview with Toronto Leafs Nation.

Reflecting on the incident that sidelined him, Copeland humorously addressed the high-risk spot during his Steel Cage match against Malakai Black at AEW Double Or Nothing. “My brain forgets I’m 51, but my body quickly reminded me, yeah, you just jumped from 21 feet, assh*le,” Copeland remarked. “That’s technically three stories. You’re 51, quit it.”

When asked about his current status, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed optimism and eagerness to return to action. “But I feel good,” Copeland shared. “I’m ready to get back at it and to get busy again.”

Fans eagerly await the return of the veteran wrestler, whose energy and passion continue to defy his age.