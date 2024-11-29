WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Adam Copeland Teases AEW Return: "I’m Ready to Get Back at It"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2024

Adam Copeland Teases AEW Return: "I’m Ready to Get Back at It"

Adam Copeland, known to wrestling fans as "The Rated-R Superstar," recently opened up about his injury recovery and return plans during an in-depth interview with Toronto Leafs Nation.

Reflecting on the incident that sidelined him, Copeland humorously addressed the high-risk spot during his Steel Cage match against Malakai Black at AEW Double Or Nothing. “My brain forgets I’m 51, but my body quickly reminded me, yeah, you just jumped from 21 feet, assh*le,” Copeland remarked. “That’s technically three stories. You’re 51, quit it.”

When asked about his current status, the WWE Hall of Famer expressed optimism and eagerness to return to action. “But I feel good,” Copeland shared. “I’m ready to get back at it and to get busy again.”

Fans eagerly await the return of the veteran wrestler, whose energy and passion continue to defy his age.

Mercedes Moné and Kamille Split in Explosive Segment on AEW Dynamite

The TBS Champion, Mercedes Moné, now finds herself in need of a new bodyguard following a shocking turn of events on Wednesday's [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2024 01:35PM


Tags: #wwe #adam copeland #edge

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90501/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π