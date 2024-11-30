Three Big Matches Confirmed for December 5 Post-Turning Point Episode of TNA iMPACT!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for next week's episode of TNA iMPACT is shaping up to be an exciting follow-up to the action-packed TNA Turning Point 2024 event.

During the Turning Point 2024 pay-per-view, which took place as part of WrestleCade 2024 on November 29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, three high-profile matches were confirmed for the December 5 episode of TNA iMPACT.

Set to air during the weekly two-hour TNA on AXS TV and TNA+ primetime broadcast, here is what fans can look forward to:

- The Hardys will be in action.

- PCO & Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands in a tag team showdown.

- KUSHIDA vs. JDC vs. Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater in a TNA X-Division Title Eliminator match.