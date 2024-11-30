Matt Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance for TNA

The TNA Wrestling special event on Friday night featured a major surprise replacement for Trey Miguel.
As rumored, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, famously known as "The Original BRO," stepped in to team with Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA in six-man tag-team action. Together, they faced The Hardys—Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy—alongside Ace Austin from ABC.
Riddle, who was already in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for WrestleCade 2024, agreed to fill in on short notice. His surprise appearance electrified the crowd and added excitement to the featured bout of the evening.
.@SuperKingofBros joins @ZacharyWentz and KUSHIDA to take on The Hardys and @The_Ace_Austin!— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 30, 2024
