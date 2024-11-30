WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Riddle Makes Surprise Appearance for TNA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2024

The TNA Wrestling special event on Friday night featured a major surprise replacement for Trey Miguel.

As rumored, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, famously known as "The Original BRO," stepped in to team with Zachary Wentz and KUSHIDA in six-man tag-team action. Together, they faced The Hardys—Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy—alongside Ace Austin from ABC.

Riddle, who was already in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for WrestleCade 2024, agreed to fill in on short notice. His surprise appearance electrified the crowd and added excitement to the featured bout of the evening.


