WWE NXT Sees Second-Highest Viewership Since October Despite Slight Drop

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network averaged 632,000 viewers, marking a 6% decline from last week’s episode. Despite the drop, this remains the second-highest viewership for the show since October 22.

In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT recorded a 0.15 rating, reflecting a 21.1% decrease from the prior week. This rating ties as the second-lowest in the demo since April 30.

The episode faced strong competition from other major broadcasts. An NBA game on TNT pulled in a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demo with an average of 1.03 million viewers, while portions of two college basketball games on ESPN averaged a 0.42 rating and drew 1.5 million viewers.

When compared to the same week in 2023, when NXT aired on the USA Network, overall viewership dropped 4.1%, and the 18-49 demo rating fell 16.7%.

Below is a recap of the last 11 weeks of WWE NXT viewership and 18-49 demo ratings, including the averages from the past 10 weeks. Notably, the first two weeks listed are from the show’s USA Network airings, while the last nine reflect its CW Network broadcasts. This week’s episode was down 8.6% in total viewership and 21.1% in the 18-49 demo compared to recent averages.