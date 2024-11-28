Claims of Jade Cargill's Legitimate Injury Ahead of Survivor Series Deemed '100% Incorrect

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As seen on the November 22, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill was attacked by an unknown assailant in the arena’s parking lot. The incident sparked widespread speculation about her condition, with reports suggesting she had suffered a legitimate injury.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has clarified these claims, stating that the rumors of Cargill being legitimately injured are entirely false. Johnson provided the following update:

"PWInsider.com has been told by multiple WWE sources that while there has been some incorrect reporting floating around that Jade Cargill is legitimately injured, that claim is 100% incorrect. We are told the attack on Cargill during last week’s Friday Night SmackDown was purely storyline, nothing more.

While WWE announced a series of injuries to Cargill, we are told this is all part of building up the severity of the attack and setting the stage for a future storyline involving her. In short, Jade Cargill is not injured."

This clarification confirms that the dramatic events on SmackDown were scripted, setting up a potentially significant development in Cargill’s WWE journey.