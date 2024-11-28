WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Claims of Jade Cargill's Legitimate Injury Ahead of Survivor Series Deemed '100% Incorrect

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2024

Claims of Jade Cargill's Legitimate Injury Ahead of Survivor Series Deemed '100% Incorrect

As seen on the November 22, 2024, edition of WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill was attacked by an unknown assailant in the arena’s parking lot. The incident sparked widespread speculation about her condition, with reports suggesting she had suffered a legitimate injury.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com has clarified these claims, stating that the rumors of Cargill being legitimately injured are entirely false. Johnson provided the following update:

"PWInsider.com has been told by multiple WWE sources that while there has been some incorrect reporting floating around that Jade Cargill is legitimately injured, that claim is 100% incorrect. We are told the attack on Cargill during last week’s Friday Night SmackDown was purely storyline, nothing more.

While WWE announced a series of injuries to Cargill, we are told this is all part of building up the severity of the attack and setting the stage for a future storyline involving her. In short, Jade Cargill is not injured."

This clarification confirms that the dramatic events on SmackDown were scripted, setting up a potentially significant development in Cargill’s WWE journey.

Backstage Update on Major WWE Event at Netflix Headquarters and Its Scheduled Date

WWE is gearing up for an exciting event at Netflix headquarters, scheduled for December 3, according to a report by PWInsider. Major stars l [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2024 10:55PM


Tags: #wwe #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90492/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π