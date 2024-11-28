WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update on Major WWE Event at Netflix Headquarters and Its Scheduled Date

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2024

WWE is gearing up for an exciting event at Netflix headquarters, scheduled for December 3, according to a report by PWInsider. Major stars like Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, and Liv Morgan are expected to appear, promising a memorable occasion.

The report reveals that WWE has been crafting creative plans for the event over recent weeks, aiming to deliver a major show to kick things off. Additionally, discussions around potential superstar returns have added to the anticipation.

As part of WWE's expanding relationship with Netflix, RAW is set to debut on the platform on January 6, 2025, and will return to its three-hour format. Following this, SmackDown on the USA Network is also expected to adopt the same format soon after.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2024 07:29PM

Source: PWInsider
