Backstage Update on Major WWE Event at Netflix Headquarters and Its Scheduled Date

WWE is gearing up for an exciting event at Netflix headquarters, scheduled for December 3, according to a report by PWInsider. Major stars like Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, and Liv Morgan are expected to appear, promising a memorable occasion.

The report reveals that WWE has been crafting creative plans for the event over recent weeks, aiming to deliver a major show to kick things off. Additionally, discussions around potential superstar returns have added to the anticipation.

As part of WWE's expanding relationship with Netflix, RAW is set to debut on the platform on January 6, 2025, and will return to its three-hour format. Following this, SmackDown on the USA Network is also expected to adopt the same format soon after.