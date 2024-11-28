Former WWE Manager Set for Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has officially announced the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event with a live NBC/Peacock special set to air on Saturday, December 14, 2024. The event is expected to be treated as a premium live event, with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes facing Kevin Owens in a confirmed match.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that WWE is planning to embrace a distinctly “old school” vibe for the revival, incorporating classic elements like retro-style graphics, music, and live presentation. Johnson further stated:

“One question we have been asked is whether any 80s wrestling personalities may be appearing. We can confirm that WWE is working that out currently. The only name we have confirmed thus far is slated to appear is WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, who regularly appeared on the series during his run as one of the company’s top heel managers.”

Additionally, there is speculation that WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura could also make an appearance on the show.