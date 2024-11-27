WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for The New Day’s 10-Year Anniversary Episode of Raw on December 2

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

More details have emerged about WWE’s plans for next week’s special episode of Monday Night Raw, celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of The New Day.

Earlier this week, WWE announced that the December 2 episode of Raw, airing on the USA Network, will honor the decade-long legacy of the iconic trio: Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

In a new update, reports indicate that “multiple ideas have been presented” regarding a potential return appearance by Big E as part of the celebration. The prospect of his involvement has fueled anticipation among fans for this milestone event.

Adding intrigue to the occasion, the closing segment of the November 25 edition of Raw highlighted escalating tension between Kingston and Woods. Their recent disagreements have brought a rare edge to their friendship, making it all the more compelling to see how WWE ties it all together during this commemorative episode.

