Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for The New Day’s 10-Year Anniversary Episode of Raw on December 2

More details have emerged about WWE’s plans for next week’s special episode of Monday Night Raw, celebrating the 10-Year Anniversary of The New Day.
Earlier this week, WWE announced that the December 2 episode of Raw, airing on the USA Network, will honor the decade-long legacy of the iconic trio: Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.
In a new update, reports indicate that “multiple ideas have been presented” regarding a potential return appearance by Big E as part of the celebration. The prospect of his involvement has fueled anticipation among fans for this milestone event.
Adding intrigue to the occasion, the closing segment of the November 25 edition of Raw highlighted escalating tension between Kingston and Woods. Their recent disagreements have brought a rare edge to their friendship, making it all the more compelling to see how WWE ties it all together during this commemorative episode.
Amidst the speculation, we’re told multiple ideas have been presented for a Big E appearance this Monday on RAW to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of The New Day. We’ll see what WWE has in store for the group as a whole as we approach Monday.— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 27, 2024
