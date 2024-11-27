Paul Heyman Weighs In on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status...Sort Of

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Paul Heyman sidestepped questions regarding Brock Lesnar during a recent interview, offering cryptic responses about the former WWE and UFC star’s current status and future plans.

Lesnar, absent from WWE programming since a lawsuit from Janel Grant named Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis and referenced "a former UFC Heavyweight Champion," has remained out of the spotlight.

When SHAK Wrestling inquired whether Heyman had spoken with Lesnar recently, Heyman replied:

“When it comes to Brock Lesnar, Lesnar doesn’t like to be discussed about anything about his life that’s off-camera. So, if I do speak to Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. If I don’t speak with Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private.”

Heyman elaborated:

“Number one, I would never want to violate his wish for privacy. Number two, I would fear for a human being that would want to violate the feeling of privacy that would be desired by Brock Lesnar. Based on both love and appreciation for the man and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name.”

When asked about Lesnar’s potential return to WWE, Heyman responded:

“I don’t really put any thought into that at this time because it’s not a subject that’s going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year. Therefore, it’s just not on the radar of things to address today.”

As for speculation about Lesnar competing at UFC 300, Heyman repeated his enigmatic stance:

“That would necessitate a conversation with Brock Lesnar and I will neither confirm nor deny the fact that I am aware of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name of Brock Lesnar.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque also addressed Lesnar’s status earlier this year. Speaking in July, he stated:

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock does his own thing. He’s up in Canada I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. But, we’ll see.”

Reportedly, prior to the lawsuit filed in January, Lesnar was scheduled for a return at the Royal Rumble, where he would be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. Plans called for him to face Mysterio at Elimination Chamber and then wrestle Gunther at WrestleMania 40.