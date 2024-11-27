Update on Matt and Jeff Hardy’s Careers Following TNA Tag Team Title Victory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt and Jeff Hardy captured the TNA Wrestling Tag Team Championships at the 2024 Bound For Glory pay-per-view event. In addition, SI.com reports that the legendary tag team has signed new contracts with TNA Wrestling, though the specific terms of the agreements remain undisclosed.

Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the team’s future and their renewed partnership with the company, saying:

"It’s exciting. It’s exciting for us. We really believe in the direction that TNA is going. They’ve got a lot of big plans for 2025. They’ve taken great care of us. They have put myself and Jeff in positions to succeed, which we’re very grateful for. We love the crew there, from the boys and the girls in the locker room to the management. Everyone and everything is really clicking right now. It feels like the unity is strong. The brand is growing again. I see a lot of upward mobility for TNA over the course of the next year. Jeff and I will be part of that for the next year."

Matt also reflected on their working relationship with TNA during this run:

"We worked on a handshake deal all the way through to winning the titles and having the titles for a month. So it’s been a great relationship with trust between us and TNA management. Everything they’ve said they were going to do, they followed through with. Everything we said we were going to do, we followed through with. It just feels right. Jeff was very adamant about it. Jeff is really enjoying this run in TNA. He’s feeling confident."

The Hardys' renewed commitment signals their belief in TNA’s vision and their excitement to play a key role in the company's future growth.