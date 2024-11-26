WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple-Threat Match Set for Countdown to TNA Turning Point 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

Triple-Threat Match Set for Countdown to TNA Turning Point 2024

A new match has been confirmed for the "Countdown To TNA Turning Point 2024."

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling revealed that Rosemary will face Xia Brookside and Savannah Evans in a Knockouts triple-threat match during the pre-show for Friday's special event.

TNA Turning Point 2024 will take place this Friday, November 29, as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

