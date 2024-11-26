Triple-Threat Match Set for Countdown to TNA Turning Point 2024

A new match has been confirmed for the "Countdown To TNA Turning Point 2024."
On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling revealed that Rosemary will face Xia Brookside and Savannah Evans in a Knockouts triple-threat match during the pre-show for Friday's special event.
TNA Turning Point 2024 will take place this Friday, November 29, as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
BREAKING: @WeAreRosemary vs. @XiaBrookside vs. @SavannahEvansNV will go down at Countdown to #TNATurningPoint on November 29 LIVE on TNA+ at the special start time of 6:30pm ET from WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, NC— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 26, 2024
Get tickets: https://t.co/x7QQ2f18JN pic.twitter.com/0KySxDUmBT
⚡ TNA Signs Lei Ying Lee, Formerly Known as Xia Li
TNA has officially signed Lei Ying Lee, who was previously known as Xia Li. In a press release, TNA Wrestling confirmed the signing, and Le [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2024 05:51PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com