Triple-Threat Match Set for Countdown to TNA Turning Point 2024

A new match has been confirmed for the "Countdown To TNA Turning Point 2024."

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling revealed that Rosemary will face Xia Brookside and Savannah Evans in a Knockouts triple-threat match during the pre-show for Friday's special event.

TNA Turning Point 2024 will take place this Friday, November 29, as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.