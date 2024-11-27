WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Four ECW Legends Set for GCW’s Return to Hammerstein Ballroom

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that ECW icons Masato Tanaka, Tajiri, Super Crazy, and Little Guido (Nunzio) will appear at The People vs. GCW. While their matches have yet to be revealed, the show is scheduled to air live on TrillerTV+ from New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom, a venue rich with ECW history.

The Hammerstein holds a special place in the career of Masato Tanaka. His final match against the late Mike Awesome occurred at ECW One Night Stand 2005 at this venue. Reflecting on the moment, Tanaka shared his thoughts earlier today:

"I’m going to the venue where Mike and I last matched. I never thought that would be the last time."

One Night Stand 2005 also featured a memorable three-way dance between Super Crazy, Tajiri, and Little Guido, with Super Crazy claiming victory.

This marks GCW’s second event at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The promotion’s initial show at the venue in January 2022 faced mixed-to-negative reviews. This time, the theme of redemption looms large as GCW looks to deliver a stronger impression.

