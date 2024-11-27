WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Raw Viewership for November 25, 2024: Steady Numbers Ahead of Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

According to Wrestlenomics, the November 25, 2024, edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network attracted 1.510 million viewers. This figure is nearly identical to the previous week’s episode on November 18, which garnered 1.516 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw delivered a 0.47 rating, slightly down from the 0.49 rating recorded the week prior.

This week's episode served as the “go-home show” for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, set to take place this Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia. Despite its importance, Raw faced stiff competition from the Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. The NFL broadcast drew 17.3 million viewers and a dominant 4.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.

