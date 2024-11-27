WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Undertaker Stands by Batista and Mick Foley Despite Political Rift

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

The Undertaker Stands by Batista and Mick Foley Despite Political Rift

In the 2024 election, The Undertaker openly supported Donald Trump, while Batista and Mick Foley backed Kamala Harris. Despite their opposing political views, The Deadman has emphasized his enduring respect and affection for both men.

Appearing on FOX News, The Undertaker shared his thoughts, saying:

"So that it’s perfectly clear. I don’t have any angst towards Dave Bautista. He’s still a good friend of mine. I haven’t seen him, but if I saw him, I would give him a big hug. Mick Foley, too. I don’t care what your politics are. You’re wrong [laughs], everybody knows it, but I still love you and I’m going to say hello and give you a hug, whether you want it, when I see you. If people would adopt that a little bit more and not get so much vitriol and hate over politics, it’s ridiculous."

The WWE icon’s message highlights the importance of friendship and civility over political disagreements, advocating for less division and more understanding in today’s polarized climate.

Roman Reigns Calls Paul Heyman “Incredibly Shady” Amid WWE Return

Paul Heyman made his return to WWE during the November 22 episode of SmackDown, where he appeared alongside CM Punk, uniting with Roman [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2024 01:13PM


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #donald trump #kamala harris #batista #mick foley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90472/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π