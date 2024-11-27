The Undertaker Stands by Batista and Mick Foley Despite Political Rift

In the 2024 election, The Undertaker openly supported Donald Trump, while Batista and Mick Foley backed Kamala Harris. Despite their opposing political views, The Deadman has emphasized his enduring respect and affection for both men.
Appearing on FOX News, The Undertaker shared his thoughts, saying:
"So that it’s perfectly clear. I don’t have any angst towards Dave Bautista. He’s still a good friend of mine. I haven’t seen him, but if I saw him, I would give him a big hug. Mick Foley, too. I don’t care what your politics are. You’re wrong [laughs], everybody knows it, but I still love you and I’m going to say hello and give you a hug, whether you want it, when I see you. If people would adopt that a little bit more and not get so much vitriol and hate over politics, it’s ridiculous."
The WWE icon’s message highlights the importance of friendship and civility over political disagreements, advocating for less division and more understanding in today’s polarized climate.
⚡ Roman Reigns Calls Paul Heyman “Incredibly Shady” Amid WWE Return
Paul Heyman made his return to WWE during the November 22 episode of SmackDown, where he appeared alongside CM Punk, uniting with Roman [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2024 01:13PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com