The Undertaker Stands by Batista and Mick Foley Despite Political Rift

In the 2024 election, The Undertaker openly supported Donald Trump, while Batista and Mick Foley backed Kamala Harris. Despite their opposing political views, The Deadman has emphasized his enduring respect and affection for both men.

Appearing on FOX News, The Undertaker shared his thoughts, saying:

"So that it’s perfectly clear. I don’t have any angst towards Dave Bautista. He’s still a good friend of mine. I haven’t seen him, but if I saw him, I would give him a big hug. Mick Foley, too. I don’t care what your politics are. You’re wrong [laughs], everybody knows it, but I still love you and I’m going to say hello and give you a hug, whether you want it, when I see you. If people would adopt that a little bit more and not get so much vitriol and hate over politics, it’s ridiculous."

The WWE icon’s message highlights the importance of friendship and civility over political disagreements, advocating for less division and more understanding in today’s polarized climate.