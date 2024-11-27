Roman Reigns Calls Paul Heyman “Incredibly Shady” Amid WWE Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Paul Heyman made his return to WWE during the November 22 episode of SmackDown, where he appeared alongside CM Punk, uniting with Roman Reigns in a surprising turn of events.

This return comes just a week after Roman Reigns revealed that his attempts to contact "The Wiseman" were unsuccessful, as Heyman’s number had been disconnected.

Roman Reigns addressed his relationship with Heyman during an appearance on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, describing him as “incredibly shady” and elaborating on their dynamic:

“Paul’s been incredibly shady if you don’t ask me. I’ve seen some of the speculation, ‘Well, you didn’t answer his phone calls’ and this and that. But at the end of the day when I take my leave, there’s no question what I’m doing. I’m recessing back to family, change the hats, put on that fatherhood hat to refocus. That way I can come in and come back and dominate and run the show and represent my family at the highest capacity, at the highest standard possible.

“So there’s no question when I leave, the question is what happened with him. There’s a lot of things that we just haven’t had the time to dive into, and that’s just the train wreck of a return that it’s been for me.

“I thought wearing the crown was a hell of a burden, trying to put all the pieces together when power behooves you is incredibly difficult.

“So right now, I have just as many questions for the Wiseman as you.”

The intrigue surrounding Heyman’s return continues to grow, with fans speculating about his true loyalties and what his partnership with CM Punk could mean for Reigns and the WWE Universe.