AEW Announces Blue League Matches for 2024 Continental Classic on AEW Collision

Several Blue League matchups in the 2024 Continental Classic have been revealed for this week’s AEW Collision.
On Tuesday evening, AEW announced that Kazuchika Okada will face Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher will take on The Beast Mortos, with both matches set to take place on this week’s AEW Collision. The show will air at a special time of 4pm ET / 3pm CT / 1pm PT on TNT this Saturday.
The episode will be taped tonight following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois.
Saturday Night #AEWCollision— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 27, 2024
4pm ET/3pm CT/1pm PT
THIS SAT on TNT
See it in person live TOMORROW in Chicago, IL!
Continental Classic Blue League
Kazuchika Okada vs Daniel Garcia
AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerxokada fights NEW TNT Champion @GarciaWrestling in C2 Saturday! pic.twitter.com/DZOMEgUST0
Saturday #AEWCollision— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2024
SPECIAL START TIME
4pm ET/3pm CT/1pm PT on TNT
See it in person live TOMORROW in Chicago!
Continental Classic Blue League@kylefletcherpro vs @BeastMortos
After his biggest career win,
Kyle Fletcher aims to continue his momentum vs Beast Mortos SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/aDnTGnC9aN
