AEW Announces Blue League Matches for 2024 Continental Classic on AEW Collision

Several Blue League matchups in the 2024 Continental Classic have been revealed for this week’s AEW Collision.

On Tuesday evening, AEW announced that Kazuchika Okada will face Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher will take on The Beast Mortos, with both matches set to take place on this week’s AEW Collision. The show will air at a special time of 4pm ET / 3pm CT / 1pm PT on TNT this Saturday.

The episode will be taped tonight following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois.

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

4pm ET/3pm CT/1pm PT

THIS SAT on TNT

See it in person live TOMORROW in Chicago, IL!



Continental Classic Blue League

Kazuchika Okada vs Daniel Garcia



AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerxokada fights NEW TNT Champion @GarciaWrestling in C2 Saturday! pic.twitter.com/DZOMEgUST0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 27, 2024