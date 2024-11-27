WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Announces Blue League Matches for 2024 Continental Classic on AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2024

AEW Announces Blue League Matches for 2024 Continental Classic on AEW Collision

Several Blue League matchups in the 2024 Continental Classic have been revealed for this week’s AEW Collision.

On Tuesday evening, AEW announced that Kazuchika Okada will face Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher will take on The Beast Mortos, with both matches set to take place on this week’s AEW Collision. The show will air at a special time of 4pm ET / 3pm CT / 1pm PT on TNT this Saturday.

The episode will be taped tonight following AEW Dynamite in Chicago, Illinois.


Tags: #aew #continental classic #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90463/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π