TNA Signs Lei Ying Lee, Formerly Known as Xia Li

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

TNA has officially signed Lei Ying Lee, who was previously known as Xia Li.

In a press release, TNA Wrestling confirmed the signing, and Lee shared her excitement about the future in the company. “I’m very excited for the future in TNA Wrestling. I have my eye on a lot of the Knockouts, starting with Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace,” Lee said.

TNA also emphasized Lee’s extensive background in kickboxing and martial arts.

Gail Kim had previously revealed in October that Lee had signed with TNA.

Lei Ying Lee’s Wrestling Career Lee first joined WWE in 2017 following a tryout in China. She participated in the first Mae Young Classic and was part of the second one as well. She also entered the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble and made her NXT TV debut that February.

Lee continued her career in NXT, appearing in the 2020 Royal Rumble. She was later rebranded as Tian Sha before making her way to the main roster in 2021, where she competed on SmackDown. In 2023, she was drafted to RAW and feuded with Becky Lynch while also targeting Lyra Valkyria’s NXT Women’s Championship. She was released in April 2024. Lee made her TNA debut on the September 26 episode of TNA IMPACT and has been with the company ever since.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #xia li #lei ying lee

