WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Bayley Officially Replaces Jade Cargill in Women's WarGames Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

Bayley Officially Replaces Jade Cargill in Women's WarGames Match

The lineup for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 is set.

On the November 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair triumphed over Nia Jax with help from Bayley, securing the Advantage for her team in the highly anticipated WarGames match this Saturday.

Following the episode, it was officially confirmed that Bayley will be replacing Jade Cargill in the match.

With the final addition confirmed, the Women’s WarGames match now features:

Team Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, and IYO SKY
Team Nia Jax: Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Be sure to check out the updated promotional poster for Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024 below, and join us on November 30 for live results coverage of the event.


Tags: #wwe #bayley #survivor series #wargames

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90457/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π