Bayley Officially Replaces Jade Cargill in Women's WarGames Match

The lineup for the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 is set.

On the November 25 episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair triumphed over Nia Jax with help from Bayley, securing the Advantage for her team in the highly anticipated WarGames match this Saturday.

Following the episode, it was officially confirmed that Bayley will be replacing Jade Cargill in the match.

With the final addition confirmed, the Women’s WarGames match now features:

Team Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, and IYO SKY

Team Nia Jax: Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Be sure to check out the updated promotional poster for Women’s WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024 below, and join us on November 30 for live results coverage of the event.