New Championship Match Added to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30

The lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continued to evolve during Monday night's action.

On the "go-home" episode of WWE Raw on November 25, Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker faced off in a singles match, which ended in chaos when Sheamus ran in, causing the match to be thrown out.

Sheamus sought retribution against Kaiser, who had interfered in his WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Breakker the previous week.

As the brawl continued after the match's conclusion, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce rushed to the ring. He interrupted the altercation, warning the trio they could settle things this Saturday. Pearce then officially announced that Bron Breakker, Sheamus, and Ludwig Kaiser would compete in a triple-threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, taking place on Saturday, November 30, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.