WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

New Championship Match Added to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

New Championship Match Added to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30

The lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continued to evolve during Monday night's action.

On the "go-home" episode of WWE Raw on November 25, Ludwig Kaiser and Bron Breakker faced off in a singles match, which ended in chaos when Sheamus ran in, causing the match to be thrown out.

Sheamus sought retribution against Kaiser, who had interfered in his WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Breakker the previous week.

As the brawl continued after the match's conclusion, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce rushed to the ring. He interrupted the altercation, warning the trio they could settle things this Saturday. Pearce then officially announced that Bron Breakker, Sheamus, and Ludwig Kaiser would compete in a triple-threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, taking place on Saturday, November 30, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

WWE Unveils New Women's Intercontinental Championship

A brand-new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship was unveiled by Adam Pearce prior to WWE RAW. The announcement took place during [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2024 01:32PM


Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90452/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π