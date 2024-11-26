WWE Unveils New Women's Intercontinental Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A brand-new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship was unveiled by Adam Pearce prior to WWE RAW. The announcement took place during the WWE Main Event TV tapings.

As previously reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com, the title is set to debut in time for the launch of WWE RAW on Netflix in January.

During the tapings, Pearce revealed that a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s IC Champion will kick off “next week.” However, it remains unclear which shows the tournament matches will take place on.

Below, you can see some photos of the new championship belt:

Say hello to the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/m80B7mbinN — WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2024