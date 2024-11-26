WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils New Women's Intercontinental Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2024

A brand-new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship was unveiled by Adam Pearce prior to WWE RAW. The announcement took place during the WWE Main Event TV tapings.

As previously reported by WrestlingHeadlines.com, the title is set to debut in time for the launch of WWE RAW on Netflix in January.

During the tapings, Pearce revealed that a tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s IC Champion will kick off “next week.” However, it remains unclear which shows the tournament matches will take place on.

Below, you can see some photos of the new championship belt:


