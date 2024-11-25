MVP Returns to the Ring at Bloodsport XII, Faces Josh Barnett

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MVP made his return to the ring at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII on November 24, facing off against Barnett in his first match since July 2022. The two spent the early moments feeling each other out, battling for control in a stalemate. MVP went for an arm-bar and then a heel hook, but Barnett fought back, mocking MVP’s “Ballin’” taunt.

The match turned physical as MVP gained the upper hand with stiff strikes and a suplex. Barnett responded with a gutwrench suplex and a series of blows, eventually locking in a rear-naked choke for the win.

After the match, MVP spoke to the crowd, praising Barnett as "great" and expressing gratitude for the experience. The two embraced and shared a handshake. Barnett reflected on MVP’s growth and announced an open challenge for GCW’s January 19 event at Hammerstein Ballroom.