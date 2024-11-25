WWE Raw Preview: Survivor Series "Go-Home Show" Tonight in Glendale, AZ

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X



The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is nearing its end tonight.

WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network, live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for the “go-home show” ahead of this Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.

Tonight’s two-hour edition of the red brand will feature several exciting matchups: Bianca Belair faces Nia Jax in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Match, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee take on The Creed Brothers in a Tornado Tag match, Bron Breakker goes up against Ludwig Kaiser, and The New Day battles The Alpha Academy.