WWE Raw Preview: Survivor Series "Go-Home Show" Tonight in Glendale, AZ

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is nearing its end tonight.
WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network, live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, for the “go-home show” ahead of this Saturday's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.
Tonight’s two-hour edition of the red brand will feature several exciting matchups: Bianca Belair faces Nia Jax in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Match, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee take on The Creed Brothers in a Tornado Tag match, Bron Breakker goes up against Ludwig Kaiser, and The New Day battles The Alpha Academy.
TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw @reymysterio & @dragonlee95 face the Creed Brothers in a Tornado Tag Team Match! pic.twitter.com/mdYyLWbFVj— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2024
