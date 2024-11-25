WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jade Cargill Reportedly Written Off of WWE Programming Due to Legitimate Injury

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Nov 25, 2024

According to a report from F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill has been written off of WWE programming due to a legitimate, undisclosed injury.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the following:

“We did get confirmation that Cargill is injured but the severity wasn’t known internally past those involved in creative were told it will be a minimum of three months out, maybe longer, which is why they released the story of such severe injuries.”

As was seen on this week's edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown program, WWE filmed a segment where Cargill - who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions along with Bianca Belair - was found unconscious after being assaulted in the backstage/parking lot area. WWE's official website posted the following statement regarding Cargill's injury status:

After suffering a mysterious attack on SmackDown, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill has been diagnosed with numerous injuries including deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, a sprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee, and facial lacerations.

There is no timetable for her return at this time. Make sure to follow all WWE social media platforms as this story develops.

Source: F4WOnline.com/The Wrestling Observer Newsletter
