WWE Talent Frustrated by Changes to Comp Ticket Policy

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Some WWE talent are reportedly expressing frustration over a new policy concerning comp tickets.

As WWE continues to experience booming business, with shows selling out at an impressive rate, the success has led to some internal tensions.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the company's rising ticket prices have resulted in a significant reduction in the availability of internal comp tickets. Sources indicate that the limit on comp tickets has reached a new high in recent weeks.

Sapp reports that many talent have voiced their displeasure over the lack of comp tickets, with some now being offered a pre-sale link for their families and friends to purchase tickets. While it remains unclear whether this policy applies universally, several talent have mentioned being affected by the change.

One WWE higher-up explained that the shift was a consequence of the company's growing success, noting that WWE has been using fewer "seat fillers" as the demand for tickets has increased. Sapp also references a talent who shared their frustration with the new comp ticket policy, highlighting the absence of any formal written communication on the matter. Another talent revealed that while their comp tickets had been approved months in advance, they were unexpectedly asked to pay for them the week of the show.