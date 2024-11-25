WWE to Celebrate The New Day's Legacy with Special 10th Anniversary Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is set to celebrate The New Day’s legacy next month.

After teasing the idea on television several weeks ago, the official announcement has been made about a special 10-year anniversary edition of WWE Raw, dedicated to honoring the iconic three-man group.

From Advanced-Television:

WWE celebrates 10 years of The New Day



WWE will honour the 10th anniversary of one of its most popular factions, The New Day. Since their epic debut in 2014, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have captivated fans worldwide with their electrifying energy and the power of positivity.

On December 2nd, WWE invites fans to join in the celebration of a decade of positivity with a special tribute to The New Day’s legacy on Monday Night Raw.

The New Day have made their mark in WWE history as they held multiple Tag Team Championships between their unforgettable time on Raw, SmackDown and NXT, including the then-longest reign in WWE history at 483 days.

Fans can reminisce on 10 years of The New Day with exclusive content available across WWE platforms:

* A 10-Year Photo Gallery: Take a trip down memory lane with a photo gallery The New Day’s evolution, featuring iconic moments, and historic championship victories.

* The New Day’s Best Matches: Relive their most spectacular matches in a compilation on WWE’s YouTube channel.

* Exclusive Sit-Down Interview: Hear directly via YouTube from Kofi, Xavier, and Big E as they reflect on stories from their legendary experience.

The celebration kicks off with a unmissable episode on December 2nd where The New Day will be honoured with a live tribute to their incredible decade of accomplishments durig Raw. Fans won’t want to miss the excitement as WWE commemorates their journey and looks ahead to the future.