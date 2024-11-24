WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Ticket Sales Off to Strong Start Despite High Prices

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tickets for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, went on sale earlier this month. As of Sunday morning, a total of 44,576 tickets have been distributed, according to @WrestleTix on Twitter/X.

WrestleTix provided the following update:

“The maximum capacity for this seating chart, assuming every seat on the map is utilized, is 72,109 (excluding suites). Currently, many back rows in the upper deck remain unopened, which is typical for WWE stadium shows during the initial stages. These sections may eventually open in full closer to the event.”

This marks an impressive early ticket distribution, particularly given the steep prices. The majority of resale activity is occurring in the upper decks, where more affordable seats were once available. As of now, the lowest resale price for upper deck seats—even in the furthest back rows—is $151. The cheapest standard ticket available for a single seat is $150. For floor sections, ticket prices range from $400 to $4,000.