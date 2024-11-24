WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Ticket Sales Off to Strong Start Despite High Prices

Tickets for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, went on sale earlier this month. As of Sunday morning, a total of 44,576 tickets have been distributed, according to @WrestleTix on Twitter/X.
WrestleTix provided the following update:
“The maximum capacity for this seating chart, assuming every seat on the map is utilized, is 72,109 (excluding suites). Currently, many back rows in the upper deck remain unopened, which is typical for WWE stadium shows during the initial stages. These sections may eventually open in full closer to the event.”
This marks an impressive early ticket distribution, particularly given the steep prices. The majority of resale activity is occurring in the upper decks, where more affordable seats were once available. As of now, the lowest resale price for upper deck seats—even in the furthest back rows—is $151. The cheapest standard ticket available for a single seat is $150. For floor sections, ticket prices range from $400 to $4,000.
WWE Royal Rumble— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 24, 2024
Sat • Feb 01, 2025 • 5:30 PM
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Available Tickets: 5,936
Current Setup: 50,512
Tickets Distributed: 44,576
🟢 | First count
📅 | Days until show: 69
⏮ | 1/28/2023: Royal Rumble @ Alamo Dome: 47,585
💰 | Resale: 3,811
📝 | The… pic.twitter.com/DVaxps2VtH
⚡ Hulk Hogan Reveals Donald Trump Suggested He Lead President’s Council on Physical Fitness
Linda McMahon may not be the only pro wrestling figure tied to Donald Trump’s U.S. Presidential administration. During an interview wi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2024 08:46PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com