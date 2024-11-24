Hulk Hogan Reveals Donald Trump Suggested He Lead President’s Council on Physical Fitness

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Linda McMahon may not be the only pro wrestling figure tied to Donald Trump’s U.S. Presidential administration. During an interview with FOX News’ Brian Kilmeade on Saturday, November 23, WWE icon Hulk Hogan revealed that the U.S. President Elect suggested he would be an excellent fit to lead the President’s Council on Physical Fitness.

“My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,’” Hogan shared with Kilmeade about his conversation with Trump during the New York rally, where Hogan made a memorable appearance.

The President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition is a federal advisory panel aimed at promoting healthy eating and physical activity. The council was renewed by President Biden until September 30, 2025.

Hogan elaborated that the conversation between him and Trump shifted to nutrition and physical fitness after the rally. “At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America,” Hogan said. “It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness.”