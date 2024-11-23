Bobby Lashley Gets Dominant Victory Over Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

It's time for our co-main event of the evening. The video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's showdown between Swerve Strickland and Bobby Lashley. After it wraps up, we hear Jim Ross a bit earlier than we should've, as he wasn't introduced yet and was overheard talking amongst themselves.

Anyways, Good Ol' J.R. has joined the gang for special guest commentary as Prince Nana comes out doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining dance as he brings out the man of whom's house this is, Swerve Strickland. He heads to the ring to a big pop from the Newark crowd.

The Hurt Syndicate make their way out next, as the dapper MVP accompanies "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley to the ring for the second-to-last in-ring encounter of the evening. The bell sounds and immediately we see Swerve go after Lashley. Lashley quickly fights back, sending Swerve crashing to the mat and then the corner.

Lashley continues the attack, sending Strickland down hard for a cover…only to bring him back up, looking to inflict more pain. Bobby brings him up for a suplex, taking Swerve back to the mat with a smile. Strickland goes to the corner but is cut off by Lashley, before he starts fighting back, only for Lashley to send him back into the corner, leading to a power slam for a two-count.

From there, "The All Mighty" beats down Swerve some more and slaps on a chin-lock. Strickland starts to get back to his feet as Nana tries to rally the crowd behind him. Swerve gets a right hand in but Lashley sends him back to the corner, taunting the crowd. He charges at Swerve, who blasts him with a boot to the grill. Shelton Benjamin turns up at ringside to distract Swerve. Nana ends up in the mix as well as the scene on the floor gets chaotic.

The camera shot focuses back on the main principles. Strickland gets blindsided by Lashley once more on the outside, as he sends him to the barricade before bringing him back in the ring. He gets some respect from MVP before hopping onto the apron, only for Strickland to send him off with a dropkick, forcing him to the floor.

Strickland takes to the ropes, but Shelton grabs his foot, but the ref catches him, ejecting him from ringside. MVP tries to argue the case with the ref to no avail as Strickland is sent to the outside by Lashley, who sets the steel steps up before grabbing Swerve, who sends him into the steps instead, and then into the ring post.

Swerve stays on the attack now, sending Lashley back onto the steps where he slams him over and over again to get the advantage. The action ends up on the apron, where Strickland takes him to the floor with a DDT. Lashley uses the Spanish announce desk to get back to his feet, but Strickland runs up the steps, connecting with a Swerve Stomp that drives him through the table.

Now we see Swerve brings Lashley back in the ring for a House Call, before climbing up top for a Swerve Stomp off the turnbuckle and the cover, but Lashley manages to kick out before the count of three. From there, the two end up on the outside as Strickland is distracted by MVP.

This allows Bobby to hit him with a belly to belly suplex, and as Swerve gets to his feet, he is just as quickly sent through the barricade into the crowd with a spear by Lashley. Lashley gets The Hurt Lock on and gets the win. After the match, they bully Prince Nana. They put him in The Hurt Lock as well as the crowd boos like crazy.

Winner: Bobby Lashley