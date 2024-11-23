WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mariah May Turns on Mina Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear, Mina Gets The Better Of It

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Nov 23, 2024

Mina Shirakawa & "The Glamour" Mariah May's Champagne Championship Celebration

Mina Shirakawa stands in front of a valentine's day hotel-looking bed, with heart-shaped pillows and such laying on it. She talks about the love of her life in broken English and then introduces the love of her life, "The Glamour" Mariah May. Out comes the AEW Women's World Champion for her Champagne Championship Celebration.

May stands there with a giant black eye from her match with Anna Jay gloating about stepping on toes in the AEW women's division. They share a celebratory glass of champagne and then say it's time to celebrate. Some crappy dance music plays and they start badly dancing.

May tries to blast Shirakawa with the champagne bottle from behind, but Shirakawa sees it coming and avoids it. Shirakawa screams out in anger and charges at May. She spears her off the stage and they crash through a table down below. Shirakawa comes up missing a tooth with a bloody mouth. She licks all over May and smears blood on her as she lays unconscious.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #full gear #results #mariah may #mina shirakawa

