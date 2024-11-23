WWE Hall of Famer Returns After Brief Absence

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, known for his time as part of the Freebirds, returned to work this week after a brief absence. Hayes, who has worked as a backstage producer for WWE since 1995, had been off the road due to a personal issue, believed to be medical in nature.

Hayes was back at WWE SmackDown tapings in Salt Lake City, helping to produce segments involving The Bloodline, a group he has worked closely with for the past four years.

He has been a key figure in shaping their matches and storylines. Known for his long tenure in WWE, Hayes has been a vital backstage figure, particularly working with main event talent like Roman Reigns, with whom he shares a longstanding connection to the Anoa’i family.

WNS wishes Hayes all the very best with his health.