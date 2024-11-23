WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hall of Famer Returns After Brief Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes, known for his time as part of the Freebirds, returned to work this week after a brief absence. Hayes, who has worked as a backstage producer for WWE since 1995, had been off the road due to a personal issue, believed to be medical in nature.

Hayes was back at WWE SmackDown tapings in Salt Lake City, helping to produce segments involving The Bloodline, a group he has worked closely with for the past four years.

He has been a key figure in shaping their matches and storylines. Known for his long tenure in WWE, Hayes has been a vital backstage figure, particularly working with main event talent like Roman Reigns, with whom he shares a longstanding connection to the Anoa’i family.

WNS wishes Hayes all the very best with his health.

