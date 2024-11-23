WWE Loosens Brand Split Restrictions Ahead of Major Events

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Restrictions surrounding the WWE brand split are set to be eased as the company gears up for several major events in the near future.

In January, WWE will experience a historic shift with Monday Night Raw’s move from USA Network to Netflix, marking the first time that WWE programming will be available exclusively via streaming, moving away from traditional television.

This change will be even more significant in regions like the United Kingdom and other international markets, where Netflix will take over as the exclusive home for all WWE content starting January 1, 2025, replacing the WWE Network.

Alongside this transition, the busiest period in WWE's calendar kicks off, with the Royal Rumble in early February signaling the beginning of the road to WrestleMania XLI in April.

However, according to a new report, these aren’t the only changes coming to WWE. In a rare edition of Figure Four Weekly, Bryan Alvarez reports that WWE is loosening the restrictions imposed by the WWE Draft, which have kept talents separated across different brands.

The reason for the adjustment is the busy slate of major events in the coming months, including the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, the move to Netflix, and the Royal Rumble. With so much on the horizon, WWE needs to make its talents available across both brands.

Alvarez mentions that this relaxation of the brand split will likely remain in effect at least until WrestleMania XLI, though it’s unclear whether the company will tighten the restrictions again after that or continue with the more flexible approach.

Expect a looser adherence to the draft from now through WrestleMania, with a full-court press on shows like Saturday Night’s Main Event, the transition to Netflix, and the build-up to the Royal Rumble.