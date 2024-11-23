WWE Announces Grudge Match for Next Week's Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has announced a grudge match for next week's episode of Raw. During Friday's SmackDown, it was revealed that Bron Breakker will face Ludwig Kaiser on Monday's show. This match offers Breakker an opportunity to seek revenge on Kaiser, who attacked both Sheamus and Breakker to disrupt their bout on this week's show.

This is the first match announced for next week's episode, which airs Monday night on USA Network.