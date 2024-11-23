WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Grudge Match for Next Week's Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2024

WWE has announced a grudge match for next week's episode of Raw. During Friday's SmackDown, it was revealed that Bron Breakker will face Ludwig Kaiser on Monday's show. This match offers Breakker an opportunity to seek revenge on Kaiser, who attacked both Sheamus and Breakker to disrupt their bout on this week's show.

This is the first match announced for next week's episode, which airs Monday night on USA Network.

WWE SmackDown SPOILERS for Next Week's Episode

WWE taped an additional episode of SmackDown on Friday, set to air on November 30. This episode will serve as the final build-up before Surv [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2024 12:26PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

