WWE Announces Grudge Match for Next Week's Raw

WWE has announced a grudge match for next week's episode of Raw. During Friday's SmackDown, it was revealed that Bron Breakker will face Ludwig Kaiser on Monday's show. This match offers Breakker an opportunity to seek revenge on Kaiser, who attacked both Sheamus and Breakker to disrupt their bout on this week's show.
This is the first match announced for next week's episode, which airs Monday night on USA Network.
⚡ WWE SmackDown SPOILERS for Next Week's Episode
WWE taped an additional episode of SmackDown on Friday, set to air on November 30. This episode will serve as the final build-up before Surv [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2024 12:26PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com