WWE SmackDown SPOILERS for Next Week's Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2024

WWE taped an additional episode of SmackDown on Friday, set to air on November 30. This episode will serve as the final build-up before Survivor Series, which takes place the following day.

Here are the results, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Michin defeated Piper Niven and Lash Legend to advance to the next round of the WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament. Lash Legend stepped in for Jade Cargill, who was attacked on Friday’s show. During the match, Chelsea Green attacked Michin, but B-Fab came to the rescue.

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade. After the match, LA Knight attempted to attack Nakamura but was taken down after Nakamura sprayed him with black mist.

- Cody Rhodes defeated Carmelo Hayes.

- Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley made an appearance to hype up WarGames. It was announced that Bayley would be the fifth member of their team, replacing Jade Cargill. The confrontation was interrupted when Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candace LeRae came out, leading to a chaotic brawl before they were separated.

- Jacob Fatu defeated Jey Uso in a match to determine which team will have the advantage in the men’s WarGames match.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #spoilers

