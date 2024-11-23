Backstage Update on CM Punk's Decision to Join OG Bloodline

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, both Paul Heyman and CM Punk made their highly anticipated return to the show.
CM Punk has officially joined Team OG Bloodline, which will square off against Team New Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.
According to WRKD Wrestling, Punk's involvement with the OG Bloodline on SmackDown is set to fuel the ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The report states, “CM Punk joining Team OG Bloodline will be used as fuel in the Rollins/Punk feud in the future with Punk citing that he stepped up to help when Rollins didn’t. Still heading toward that Mania match. #Smackdown”
CM Punk joining Team OG Bloodline will be used as fuel in the Rollins/Punk feud in the future with Punk citing that he stepped up to help when Rollins didn’t. Still heading toward that Mania match. #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/qEzo57OYOU— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) November 23, 2024
