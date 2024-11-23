Paul Heyman and CM Punk Return to WWE on SmackDown, Punk Joins OG Bloodline as Fifth Member for WarGames

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Paul Heyman and CM Punk make a shocking return to WWE.

In the main event of this week’s WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso squared off with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed.

As tensions escalated between the Original Bloodline and the New Bloodline, Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance on the stage.

Heyman revealed that rather than the five-on-four match suggested earlier by Roman Reigns, he had a fifth member in mind for the OG Bloodline. The big reveal? CM Punk.

Punk made his entrance, and the OG Bloodline dominated the ring, clearing out the opposition.

As SmackDown came to a close, Roman Reigns and CM Punk stood face-to-face, with Heyman watching from the sidelines.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below: