WWE SmackDown Spoilers & Backstage News For Tonight

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

- Expect significant progression in the ongoing Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman storyline on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. The storyline began last week when "The Original Tribal Chief" attempted to contact "The Wise Man" at the conclusion of the show.

- "Big" Bronson Reed has been seen in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of tonight’s blue brand broadcast at the Delta Center. Reed is expected to appear again this week, continuing his role as part of The Bloodline as they prepare for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series 2024.

- WWE NXT Superstars Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend are also slated to appear on tonight’s show.

- WWE legend Funkai has made several appearances at recent WWE NXT events.

- Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is scheduled to feature on WWE Raw for the upcoming episodes.