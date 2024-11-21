WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Eyes Jake Paul for 2025 Premium Live Event Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2024

WWE is eyeing a potential appearance by “The Problem Child” Jake Paul.

Following the massive success of his recent Netflix boxing special, where he claimed a unanimous decision victory over boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson, WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Jake Paul into the fold. The company is said to have “notable interest” in featuring Paul at one of its premium live events in 2025.

During post-fight interviews in Arlington, Texas, on November 15, Jake’s brother Logan Paul and Mike Tyson teased the possibility of a future showdown. While it's expected that the Tyson-Logan matchup will take place in the boxing ring, there remains a chance WWE could capitalize on the viral moment by booking them for a pro wrestling clash at one of its major events.

